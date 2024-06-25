Get your hands on one of the best Xbox controllers ever with the latest Elden Ring edition

What you need to know

Thrustmaster is selling an Elden Ring version of my personal favorite controller for Xbox and PC players.

This controller outperforms the Xbox Elite 2 controller in terms of input latency, polling rate, button actuation distance, and more.

It's fully customizable. Thanks to eSwap technology, if an analog stick ever goes out, it can be replaced without needing to replace the controller.

Elden Ring's DLC Shadow of the Erdtree has arrived with glowing reviews. The follow-up expansion to the 2022 Game of the Year is here and bashing gamers and right. In what many claim is the best action roleplaying game of all time, and I agree, danger lurks at every corner, waiting to be bested by the most skilled and prepared. So, what better way to take on the Land of Shadow than with a dedicated controller?

You might have seen controller posts in the past as dedicated ads, but that's not what I'm trying to spin here. The eSwap is the best controller I've ever used. Ever since a friend of mine introduced me to a video showcasing latency and input accuracy against other controllers, I've been a dedicated Thrustmaster user. I'll dive into more technical specifics below. First, let's take a look at this new variant!

This thing looks like it's straight out of the Lands of Shadow. (Image credit: Thrustmaster)

The Elden Ring version of this controller has some unique physical characteristics that make it stand out! With its gold-colored metallics and dark red edge aesthetic, the Elden Ring controller is a visual treat. Not a fan of the middle faceplate? No worries, it's fully customizable and can be replaced! In fact, almost everything on these controllers can be replaced, making them a truly unique gaming controller.

The back of the controller also has four remappable buttons, which can be used in the same fashion as a SCUF or Elite 2 controller. They've also added an audio interface near the headset's 3.5mm jack. From there, you can change the headset's volume and mute your mic without opening the home menu. You can also hot-swap between different profiles and map controller buttons on the fly without launching an app.

Technical Aspects

Image 1 of 2 You can see the audio interface at the bottom of the controller. (Image credit: Thrustmaster)

The buttons are fully remappable with four total. (Image credit: Thrustmaster)



Let's start with the basics. The cover photo shows portions of the controller being lifted out of the main body. The image isn't a simple vertical slice; that's the actual functionality of these controllers. The analog sticks and directional pads can be swapped around and replaced with different variations.

Do you want sticks that react differently? Thrustmaster sells them. Not only can the mechanism be replaced, but you can replace concave tops with a convex version. I'm looking at you PlayStation players. The controller sides and triggers can also be swapped out with different color versions! It's the most personally customizable controller I've seen on the market, and it has fully replaceable components when something breaks! The only portion that can't be swapped out is the button interface.

When it comes to performance, the Thrustmaster controller is a clear winner. Let's talk about latency first. Compared to the Xbox Elite 2, the average input lag is over 2x better when tested on my PC. While the Elite 2 reaches an average time of 5.5ms, I saw an average input time of 2.0ms on my eSwap Pro X when I tested it, and that's the older version of this controller. The latest variant is even faster!

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Rocket Science via YouTube) Measurement of stick push distance required to trigger RS or LS inputs. (Image credit: Rocket Science via YouTube) As you can see, the deadzone for these triggers is incredible. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund) My testing done at home, although the software I used didn't poll at 1000Hz, even at 500Hz, I was getting 2.14ms average input response times.

It's important to note these measurements were taken after overclocking both controllers to 1000/500Hz. The default for Xbox controllers is 125Hz, meaning a controller's state, such as where the analog sticks are, is measured 125 times every second. A 1000Hz polling rate indicates the controller is measured 1000 times every second for superior accuracy.

Button presses also matter. With the Thrustmaster lineup, the travel distance of the button before activation is 3x shorter. With a travel distance of 0.9mm for the Elite 2, the Thrustmaster Pro lineup measures in at 0.3mm. A shorter distance means every button press takes less time to take: faster reloads, faster jumps, faster melee, faster everything.

If $199 is too high for your liking, Thrustmaster sells a version without the Elden Ring makeup that retails for $169 instead. Both controllers are shown below. If you're a serious gamer looking to take the next step in controller accuracy and performance, pick up one of these Thrustmaster eSwap X2 Pro controllers today!

