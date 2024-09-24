How to watch the Mobile Gaming Show hosted by Final Fantasy 16's Ben Starr this week

All of the summer's major gaming conventions, expos, and showcases are officially over, but as we move into autumn this week, we're kicking things off with a brand new presentation: the Mobile Gaming Show. Created by the folks behind the popular Future Games Show and hosted by none other than Ben Starr — the voice actor best known for his heartfelt and spirited performance as Clive Rosfield in 2023's Final Fantasy 16 — the Mobile Gaming Show is slated to give players a closer look at several of the biggest mobile games coming in 2024 and beyond.

“Great news folks! I am hosting the Mobile Gaming Show on September 26 when I will be bringing you exclusive reveals, developer interviews and all the latest news from the world of mobile," Starr said in a statement. "Join me then. I can’t wait!”

As Starr noted, the show is scheduled for Thursday, September 26 — and ahead of its arrival, the streaming platforms you can watch it live on and much of its planned schedule have been announced. You'll find all of that information below, so read on to learn everything there is to know about how to watch the Mobile Gaming Show and what to expect from it.

How to watch the Mobile Gaming Show

The Mobile Gaming Show is scheduled to begin on September 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. BST / 7:00 p.m. CEST, at which point the presentation will be livestreamed to official Future Games Show channels on a number of different platforms. Seven of these have been confirmed so far, all of which are linked in the list below:

Notably, content creators and streamers can co-stream the Mobile Gaming Show, though they'll need to complete a special sign-up process to do so. This can be done by filling out this official Mobile Gaming Show co-streamer form.

Mobile Gaming Show: Schedule and what to expect

This graphic shows when the Mobile Gaming Show will begin in various different time zones. (Image credit: Future)

While we don't know about everything that will appear at the Mobile Gaming Show, we do know that it will run for 30 minutes and that it will feature "exclusive reveals, developer interviews, studio visits, trailers and more." On top of that, several of the games that will be shown have been revealed. They've been included below, along with all relevant information.

What games will be at the Mobile Gaming Show?

An interview with Digital Extremes; creative team behind Warframe Mobile. Rebecca Ford (creative director) and Megan Everett (community director) discuss bringing Warframe to iOS with Nitro Games and the path to Android ahead.

A stunning new trailer for EVE Galaxy Conquest from CCP Games

New trailer from the first street basketball mobile game licensed by the NBPA, Dunk City Dynasty, from NetEase Games

New reveal from The Game Kitchen

A new announcement from Coffee Stain Malmö

Mobile trailer for the monster-fusing RPG Cassette Beasts

A rundown of the best mobile games to play right now

Keep in mind that these are only some of the titles that're on the docket, so you'll definitely want to tune in for the full show if you're an avid mobile gamer. Frankly, I'm not much of one myself, but even I plan to tune in to see if there's anything going on with Cassette Beasts. First released in spring 2023 on PC and consoles and then on iOS and Android in June this year, it's one of the best Xbox games and best PC games to play if you're looking for a Pokémon-like RPG. It's also on Xbox Game Pass.

To keep track of future announcements about and details for the Mobile Gaming Show, its showrunners say to search and follow the #MobileGamingShow hashtag on GamesRadar, X (Twitter), and Facebook.