Is Dragon's Dogma 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Is Dragon's Dogma 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass? No, there has been no confirmation that Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass when it launches on March 22, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S and PC. However, there has been no word that Dragon’s Dogma 2 won’t be coming to Xbox Game Pass post-launch, either.

After over a decade, Dragon’s Dogma long-awaited sequel will finally arrive.

(Image credit: Capcom)

One of the most anticipated upcoming Xbox games and upcoming PC games of 2024 is Dragon’s Dogma 2, the sequel to Capcom’s 2012 cult-classic action-RPG, Dragon’s Dogma. These games follow the adventures of a warrior known as the Arisen as they travel the land along with their companion Pawns to save the world from an evil ancient Dragon.

The original Dragon’s Dogma was critically acclaimed and loved by fans for its in-depth gameplay, expansive open-world, and many system mechanics that were ahead of their time. Fans have waiting for a sequel to Dragon’s Dogma for over twelve years, and now they’re finally going to get it when Dragon’s Dogma 2 launches on March 22, 2024, for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 aims to improve every asset of its predecessor while adding new vocations, gameplay mechanics, enemies, loot, and more on top of it. Judging by our preview of Dragon’s Dogma 2, not only is this game on a fast track to exceeding all fans' expectations but also potentially become one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2024.

Unfortunately, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will not be coming to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at launch as there has been no official confirmation from Capcom on their inclusion at this time.

Hope for Dragon’s Dogma 2’s future prospect of coming to Xbox Game Pass

While it is disappointing for Xbox fans that Dragon’s Dogma 2 won’t be coming to Xbox Game Pass in time for its launch, that doesn’t mean it won’t come at all. There has been no official word from Capcom that Dragon’s Dogma 2 won’t be coming to Xbox Game Pass, meaning that there’s a possibility it will be added to the vast library of Xbox Game Pass games in the future.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 could possibly come to Xbox Game Pass some time after the game has been released, much like how Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise and remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 have. So, we will keep an eye out and let you know if and when Dragon’s Dogma 2 makes it onto Xbox Game Pass.

Dragon's Dogma 2 releases on March 22, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows PC and Steam.