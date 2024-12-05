Is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Xbox? Yes, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be available for Xbox consoles. However, you can only buy and play it on Microsoft's current-gen Xbox Series X|S systems. If you're still using an older Xbox One machine, you'll either have to upgrade to a newer console or utilize Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Indiana Jones is coming to Xbox consoles

All in all, this year has been an excellent one for gaming, with everything from new high-production hits like the bombastic co-op shooter Helldivers 2 to the delightfully creative deck builder Balatro captivating players throughout 2024 — and that's to say nothing of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, which easily goes down in history as one of the best-ever DLCs. But even though there's less than a month until it rolls over into the New Year, there's still one more huge game slated to release: the highly anticipated Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Developed by Bethesda and MachineGames (known for the modern Wolfenstein titles), Indiana Jones and the Great Circle stands out as one of the most exciting new action-adventure games of 2024. After all, MachineGames has made what are arguably some of the best single player shooters in recent memory, and despite how popular the overall series is, there actually hasn't been a new Indiana Jones game on PC or game consoles since 2009's LEGO Indiana Jones 2. With that in mind, it's not surprising that there's a ton of hype surrounding its December 9 release, and also that many are wondering if they'll be able to play it on Microsoft's Xbox consoles (among other platforms).

Xbox Series X|S users will be happy to know that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will indeed be available on their console for its $69.99 MSRP, as it's actually a temporary first-party Xbox and Windows PC exclusive until several months into 2025. However, it's not getting a release on last-gen Xbox One systems, as it's far too advanced for those aging consoles. If you're still using one of these, you'll either have to buy an Xbox Series X|S or stream the game with Xbox Cloud Gaming instead of playing it natively.

How else can you play Indiana Jones?

Directly purchasing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Xbox Series X|S is one way to play the upcoming Indy adventure, but it's not the only way you can. You also have the option of buying it on Windows PC via either the Microsoft Store or Steam, though something to be aware of is that the Indiana Jones PC system requirements are very, very steep. If you don't have a strong, modern gaming rig already, you'll likely need to make some upgrades or buy a new system if you want to enjoy the game that way.

Alternatively, you also have the option of diving in with Xbox Game Pass on both Xbox and PC (the Microsoft Store version, specifically). As a first-party exclusive, Indiana Jones is one of the titles that subscribers to the premium Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass tiers of Microsoft's all-you-can-eat gaming service can access on day one. Unfortunately, though, the console-specific Xbox Game Pass Core and Standard tiers do not include Indiana Jones. Note that Xbox One users should subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate specifically, as having it is what allows you to utilize Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Lastly, it's important to note that Microsoft plans to bring Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to Sony's PS5 console in Spring 2025 — a decision that's in-line with the firm's recent focus on multiplatform releases and bringing titles like Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush to PlayStation. There's not a concrete date set for Indy's PS5 arrival yet, but once the port is released, folks using that console will be able to play the game, too.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is scheduled to launch on Dec. 9, 2024 across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, with a PlayStation 5 version coming in 2025. Like all Xbox first-party games, it's included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Anyone that buys the Premium Edition of the game gets three-day early access. For more information, consult our Indiana Jones and the Great Circle preorder guide.

