Is Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 on Game Pass?

Is Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 coming to Xbox Game Pass? Yes, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will be available to play on Game Pass when it launches on November 19, as it's a first-party Xbox game. Specifically, you'll be able to play it on Xbox with Xbox Game Pass Standard, PC with PC Game Pass, or both — along with Xbox Cloud Gaming — if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

One of Microsoft's biggest and longest-running game franchises is about to get a brand new entry.

Microsoft Flight Simulator has been a staple interactive experience for flying enthusiasts for over 40 years now, and after the success of 2020's popular release from Asobo Studio and Xbox Game Studios, the team behind it is preparing to launch the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. Backed by an expanded development team and coming to both Xbox and Windows PC at launch, it's expected to be an excellent follow-up to the recent hit when it comes out on November 19.

We actually had a chance to go hands-on with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 in September, with my colleague Samuel Tolbert impressed by the game's improved visual detail, increased interactivity with its aircraft, compatibility with nearly all add-ons from the 2020 client, significantly smaller file size, and its various other features and refinements. Overall, it looks to be a major upgrade across the board — and since using Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service to play Asobo's first sim was a popular choice, it's not surprising that fans want to know if they can do the same for the new release.

Luckily, they have nothing to worry about, as since it's a first-party Microsoft game, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will be available on Game Pass day one. Specifically, you'll be able to play it on Xbox with Xbox Game Pass Standard, PC (on the Microsoft Store) through PC Game Pass, and both platforms with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Notably, Ultimate will give you access to Xbox Cloud Gaming as well, letting you stream Flight Simulator to devices like smart TVs, tablets, and mobile phones (along with older Xbox One consoles and PCs).

How else can you play Flight Simulator 2024?

While Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will be playable through Xbox Game Pass, using Xbox's buffet-style subscription service isn't the only way to enjoy the title. Alternatively, you can buy it permanently on Xbox or the Microsoft Store for $69.99, which is definitely worth considering if you plan to play it long-term, don't already have a Game Pass subscription, and don't want to start one just to enjoy a single game.

You also have the option of playing on Steam, which is a particularly good option if you want to use mods for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 since the Steam versions of games are typically much easier to mod. Like the Xbox and Microsoft Store editions of the title, it's $69.99; make sure to check the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Windows PC requirements to ensure your rig can run the game before you purchase it.

Note that if you're eyeing the Xbox and Microsoft Store version of the simulator, you can get it for a nice discount at CDKeys right now (read our CDKeys FAQ for more on the retailer). Deals on all the different editions of the game are available at the time of writing, and ultimately, you won't find Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 preorders more affordable than these.