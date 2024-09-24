Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Windows PC requirements — Is your system ready to take to the skies?

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 doesn't take up as much space as its predecessor.

A new ambitious simulator is on the way to test your rig's limits.

Xbox Game Studios, Asobo Studio, and myriad partners are working to craft something unique with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. This sequel to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 looks to push new territory with more advanced physics, better visuals, and much more in a variety of game editions.

Naturally, all of that does come with stringent technical requirements, but shockingly enough, the requirements have actually gone down in a couple of areas compared to its predecessor. I've rounded up all the information you need to know about playing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 on Windows PC.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 With new aircraft and a bevy of new activities, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 appears to be a huge leap over its predecessor.



Buy from: Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 PC requirements

The skies are calling, but they're pretty demanding. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Below, you'll find the Minimum requirements for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. This is enough to run the game, but you shouldn't expect the best graphics or a high framerate. Even if your gaming computer is outdated, you should be able to meet these requirements without too much hassle, ensuring you can check out the long list of every aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

No matter what settings you're able to run, this game takes up significantly less storage space than its predecessor — just 50GB as opposed to 150GB — thanks to more advanced data streaming, keeping the new client thinner.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 5700

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 CPU: Intel Core i7-6800K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i7-6800K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X RAM: 16GB

16GB VRAM: 4GB

4GB OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 STORAGE: 50GB

50GB INTERNET: 10Mbps

The Recommended specs for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 take a leap up, needing more RAM as well as a notably stronger CPU and GPU. You should be able to run the game at a consistent framerate if you meet these requirements, and you'll be able to turn many graphical settings up.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X RAM: 32GB

32GB VRAM: 8GB

8GB OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 STORAGE: 50GB

50GB INTERNET: 50Mbps

Finally, the Ideal specs list shows what you need if you'd like to max the game out. This means running with every setting turned up and having the best visuals and framerate possible every second you're playing.

While everything goes up here, it's especially important to note the gargantuan 64GB RAM requirement, which is will above anything you'll usually required for games. You'll also need a steady 100Mbps internet connection, which may not be possible depending on exactly where you live.

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X or Intel i7-14700K

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X or Intel i7-14700K RAM: 64GB

64GB VRAM: 12GB

12GB OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 STORAGE: 50GB

50GB INTERNET: 100Mbps

How to check your PC specs

Maybe it's been a minute since you built or bought your computer, and you're really not sure exactly what CPU you have or exactly how much RAM is installed. That's okay! It's easy to check your Windows PC specs by following these steps:

Type dxdiag in your Windows taskbar.

in your Windows taskbar. Choose dxdiag to run the diagnostic tool and get your info.

to run the diagnostic tool and get your info. The system tab will show memory information for your Windows PC.

will show memory information for your Windows PC. The display tab has all the info you need on your graphics capabilities.

Now, if you don't meet the minimum requirements in one or more categories, you'll need to consider your options in order to play Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. If you're just missing some RAM, that should be easy enough to add. If your CPU is horribly outdated however, it's time to get a new rig.

Alternatively, if modding isn't a big focus and you're worried about having to shell out a huge amount of money to upgrade, you could buy an Xbox Series X|S console and play it there.

Can Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 run on gaming handhelds?

Of course, many players are now branching out into gaming handhelds.

Devices like Valve's Steam Deck or the ASUS ROG Ally allow you to take your games on the go when traveling for work or on vacation, making them perfect as supplementary or even primary gaming platforms. These handheld devices do have drawbacks compared to a proper gaming PC, with limited upgrade options outside of adding some additional storage.

While information is currently a bit limited, I've gathered what players can likely expect from trying to play Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 on the most popular gaming handhelds.

Will Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 run on Steam Deck?

Unfortunately, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will almost certainly not work well (or at all) on Steam Deck. While it does barely meet many of the minimum requirements, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is just too demanding on the CPU for the Steam Deck to be expected to run it reliably.

Will Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 run on ASUS ROG Ally?

The ASUS ROG Ally is a fair bit stronger than the Steam Deck, and as such, it seems like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 might be playable on this handheld. Games sometimes perform differently in practice than on paper, but in theory, the specs of the ASUS ROG Ally (and especially the stronger ASUS ROG Ally X model) should allow it to play Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 with a handful of settings turned down.

After getting to go hands-on with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 for a preview event and talk to the teams making it, I wrote "Even now, I'm fairly wet behind the ears when it comes to flight simulators, but everything I played was fun and challenging, and the global collaboration required to create this experience is genuinely awing. I'll certainly be giving these flights another go when the game launches later this year."

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is launching across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC on Nov. 19, 2024. Like other Xbox first-party games, it's included at launch in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.