Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on Xbox Game Pass? Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is not on Xbox or PC Game Pass at the moment. However, there's a high chance the latest Star Wars game will head to the popular gaming subscription service later on, thanks to the inclusion of EA Play in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is already on Xbox and PC Game Pass via EA Play, and Survivor could join its predecessor. It usually takes around one year for EA games to join the EA Play catalog.

EA Play means there's plenty of hope

One of many bosses you'll have to defeat when you play Jedi: Survivor. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the latest and greatest Star Wars game from Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts, and is already cementing itself as one of the best Xbox games of the year. It's an epic adventure following Cal Kestis and is packed with over 20 hours of gameplay, but it's also a full-price game starting at USD $69.99 for the Standard Edition.

Many gamers have been wondering if Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will land on Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass, Microsoft's value-driven gaming subscription services. This would give players an opportunity to dive into the expansive Star Wars adventure for less. Alas, it's not meant to be, as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is not a day one Xbox Game Pass addition, nor has it been confirmed as joining the list of best Xbox Game Pass games any time soon.

That doesn't mean there's no hope, however. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is published by Electronic Arts, which offers its EA Play subscription service. EA Play includes a rotating catalog of many of EA's older games, and there's a very good chance that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will join that roster in the future. How does this help Xbox Game Pass subscribers? Well, thanks to a partnership between Electronic Arts and Microsoft, EA Play is included in full as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Any game that's added to EA Play is also available to any Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, as long as it's available on the platform. EA Play games can be available on Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and even Xbox Cloud Gaming. Unfortunately, you may have to wait a while before Jedi: Survivor is a part of EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Normally, around a year has to pass after a game's launch before EA will add it to its EA Play service, so there's not likely to be an announcement of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor coming to Xbox Game Pass in the near future.

You can still play Fallen Order right now

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is still an excellent Star Wars game, and it's on Xbox Game Pass right now. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

No, you can't play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on Xbox or PC Game Pass (yet), but you can play its predecessor. That's right, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available on Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and Xbox Cloud Gaming for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, thanks to EA Play. It's even optimized for Xbox Series X|S, so it still looks and performs great.

Thanks to a great story recap at the beginning of Jedi: Survivor, you don't need to play Fallen Order to jump into the latest game. However, Fallen Order is an awesome game in its own right and laid all the foundations for its perfectly expanded sequel to shine. There's still challenging, Souls-like combat featuring lightsabers and Force powers, multiple worlds that heavily encourage you to explore and discover new secrets, and an enthralling single-player campaign that will put you, a budding Jedi, against the full might of the Empire.

While you're waiting for Jedi: Survivor to join the Xbox Game Pass library, I strongly recommend going back to play Fallen Order (you can also pass the time by reading our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review). The sequel improves a lot over its predecessor with refined controls, expanded and better-designed worlds, and far more content. But that doesn't make Fallen Order any less fun. You can buy it now at a discounted price, or download it through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play.

