Monster Hunter Wilds is already having a discount ahead of launch – Here's where you can hunt for Capcom's biggest game of 2025 at a cheaper price

Monster Hunter Wilds, one of the biggest, most anticipated entries in Capcom's Monster Hunter series is almost here. This game aims to bring the franchise to new heights of success with new gameplay mechanics, massive hunting locales, cool gear to craft, and horrifying monsters to slay.

It is set to release later this month on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam with an MSRP of $69.99. However, you can get your hands on the PC version for a 16% discount that has reduced the price to $58.79 at GreenManGaming.

Monster Hunter Wilds | $69.99 $58.79 at GreenManGaming (PC via Steam) Venture into Forbidden Lands to discover uncharted lands and hunt giant monsters alongside your friends in online co-op to protect nature and mankind in Monster Hunter Wilds. With this deal from GreenManGaming, you will be able to preorder the PC version for a 16% discount. See also: Deluxe Edition | Premium Edition

An epic new era of monster hunting is about to begin in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds - Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Monster Hunter Wilds is an upcoming action-hunting game developed and published by Capcom. In this game, you play as an experienced monster hunter commissioned by the Hunter's Guild to take part in an expedition to explore an uncharted region called the Forbidden Lands and reunite a lost boy Nata with his tribe after he escaped from a mysterious monster known as Arkveld.

Like previous games, the goal of Monster Hunter Wilds is to explore gigantic, immersive locales chock-full of dangerous monsters, take up quests to hunt down these monsters, and use their body parts to craft powerful gear so you can hunt bigger monsters. Rinse and repeat.

However, Monster Hunter Wilds aims to be bigger and more ambitious than its most popular predecessor, Monster Hunter World, by creating gigantic hunting grounds with dynamic weather effects that completely change the environment and alter the behavior of monsters.

In addition, Monster Hunter Wilds is shaping to have the most diverse roster of monsters in a Monster Hunter title to date as it is packed with all kinds of horrific creatures like giant dog-like bear monsters, gargantuan leviathans with metallic hides, octopuses that breathe fire, and ancient wyverns that defy the laws of physics, just to spotlight a few.

Monster Hunter Wilds: 5th Trailer | The Black Flame - YouTube Watch On

The gameplay of Monster Hunter Wilds is looking to be the most advanced in the series as it will feature a new mount called Seikret to make exploration easier and a ton of new moves for its 14 weapon types.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To top it off, Monster Hunter Wilds will be the first game in the series to feature cross-play online multiplayer so you can hunt together with your friends regardless of what platform you choose to play it on.

After personally discovering at least 16 cool gameplay details in Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test, I have a strong feeling that this is going to be one of the best PC games and best Xbox games of 2025.

If you're into co-op action games and if this upcoming Xbox title/upcoming PC title has piqued your interest, then you can preorder the PC version of Monster Hunter Wilds today at a 16% discount for $58.79 at GreenManGaming (PC via Steam).

Just be sure to check out Monster Hunter Wilds' PC Benchmark program first before preordering the game to see if your PC can meet the PC version's system requirements.