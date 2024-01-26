Alienware Aurora R15 AMD vs. Intel: A tough choice made harder when both are around $500 off

Dell has some super-hot deals going on. Earlier this week I covered the XPS 13 going on sale as well as the XPS 13 2-in-1 getting discounted (though the latter of those deals has since ended). Over on the desktop side of things, Dell has a variety of deals on Alienware Aurora R15 desktops.

The Alienware Aurora R15 is a powerful gaming PC with a clear side panel to show off its internals. Add in some Alienware Cryo-tech Edition CPU Cooling and AlienFX lighting and you have a sleek desktop PC that can play your favorite games without overheating. Dell's current deal takes $500 off the Aurora R15's price tag, bringing the gaming desktop down to $2,049.99.

Alienware Aurora R15 (AMD) | was $2,499.99 now $2,049 at Dell This powerful gaming PC runs on an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X CPU paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Alongside those powerful processors, the Aurora R15 has 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.

Alienware Aurora R15 (Intel) | was $1,999.99 now $1,499.99 at Dell This pre-built gaming desktop features powerful specs that can easily handle the best PC games. This model has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700F, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM.

You can get the Alienware Aurora R15 with a range of specs, but this particular model has an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage. That's more than enough power to handle the best PC games.

Dell has a newer Aurora desktop in the Alienware Aurora R16. That PC has a smaller body than its predecessor, is quieter, and has better cooling. But the Alienware Aurora R15 is still a powerful PC that's great for gaming in 2024. That's especially the case when you can get it with the latest internals from AMD and NVIDIA. I'd also argue that the Aurora R15 looks better than the Aurora R16 but tastes are subjective.

While I like the look of the Alienware Aurora R15 more than the design of its successor, it is a bit of a chonky PC. Make sure you have some space cleared out on top of your desk before it arrives. If you prefer to have your desktop under your desk (is it still a desktop then?), then you'll need a fair amount of space to ensure proper airflow.

If you prefer Intel's CPUs over those from AMD, there are a variety of Aurora R15 deals through Dell's website on Intel models. You have a wider variety of deals to choose from on the Intel side of things. The best deal is on the model with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700KF, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM.

If you want to save some money, you can get an Aurora R15 with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti instead. That model is also $500 off, bringing its price down to $1,299.99. There's also an Aurora R15 that only costs $1,199.99, but it has an older NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 inside.