DEAL ALERT: Several of the best Star Wars games are less than $5 right now

It's funny how May the fourth started as a silly joke for Star Wars fans and years later has become an official time to celebrate adventures from a galaxy far far away. For me, the week of May the fourth has become the ideal time to catch up on Star Wars games I haven't played yet or revisit classics I haven't touched in years.

To help with this, most Star Wars games on PC and Xbox are currently on massive discounts that reduce the price to $5 or less. Here are my favorite Star Wars game deals going on now.

Where to find Star Wars game deals

Best Star Wars game deals for PC

There are tons of Star Wars games available for PC, many of them classics from the 90s and 2000s. However, there are also plenty of releases from the last few years on sale as well. Here are the best Star Wars game deals for PC.

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection (PC) | was $24.59 now $3.49 at CDKeys (Steam code) This collection gives you all of the Kyle Katarn games: Dark Forces, Dark Forces II, Mysteries of the Sith, Jedi Academy, and Jedi Outcast. That's 5 games for under $4.



Katarn is basically Han Solo and Luke Skywalker mixed into one person. He's a scoundrel with the Force who has an attitude, but also a strong sense of justice. Use a blaster, lightsaber, and the Force while interacting with iconic characters and locations. ✅ Perfect for: Anyone who loves story-driven games with a linear plotline. ❌ Avoid it if: You'd prefer to play newer games. 💰Price check: $6.19 at Steam

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (PC) | was $12.59 now $1.59 at CDKeys (Steam code) KOTOR was a huge success when it launched back in the day. I didn't play it until I got to college, but I was so sucked into the story that I almost forgot to take a final. You get to make decisions while exploring seven different worlds. Will you become a valiant Jedi Knight or will you seek more sinister Force powers? ✅ Perfect for: Any Star Wars fans who enjoy being able to choose from the dark side or light side of the Force. ❌ Avoid it if: Older games aren't your thing 💰Price check: $2.99 at Steam | $9.99 at GMG (Steam code)

Star Wars: Battlefront (PC) | was $9.09 now $1.59 at CDKeys (Steam code) Take to the field of battle while playing through iconic moments from the Star Wars movies. There are various characters to play as in this action-shooter. Plus, you can even control AT-ATs and androids. ✅ Perfect for: People who want to dive into the action of their favorite Star Wars moments ❌ Avoid it if: You'd prefer a newer Star Wars game.



💰Price check: $9.99 at Steam



🎮 Alternative option: There's also Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection which sells for $35.01 at GMG (Steam code), but the game has had a very buggy launch and mostly has negative reviews.

Star Wars: Battlefront II: Celebration Edition (PC) | was $39.99 now $4.79 at Steam Play as 25 specific characters from the Star Wars movies while experiencing iconic battles for yourself. You'll take part in space dogfights while flying fan-favorite ships and can face off against legendary foes. ✅ Perfect for: People who want varied ways to take part in iconic Star Wars battles. ❌ Avoid it if: You prefer story-driven single-player RPGs. 💰Price check: $11.49 at CDKeys (Steam code) 🎮 Alternative option: There's also Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection which sells for $35.01 at GMG (Steam code), but the game has had a very buggy launch and mostly has negative reviews.

Star Wars Collection (PC) | was $192.89 now $12.59 at CDKeys (Steam code) This collection gives you 14 Star Wars games including Battlefront II, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith, Republic Commando, Starfighter, The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes, The Force Unleashed - Ultimate Sith Edition, Dark Forces, Knight of the Old Republic, Empire at War: Gold Pack, The Force Unleashed II, Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords, Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, and Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II. That's less than $1 per game! ✅ Perfect for: People who love Star Wars adventures, especially classic adventures. ❌ Avoid it if: You'd rather play the latest Star Wars games. 💰Alternative deal: Star Wars Complete Collection was $262.77 now $88.58 at Steam (Most Star Wars games on Steam)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PC) | was $39.99 now $3.99 at Steam Cal Kestis was in training to become a Jedi when Emperor Palpatine gave order 66 and obliterated the Jedi order. Now Cal is being hunted and must find a way to survive against powerful opponents. This is a very challenging single-player game that will test your skills. ✅ Perfect for: Anyone who loves single-player games with a good story. ❌ Avoid it if: You'd rather get a game that you can play with friends.



🔎 Our expertise: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review 💰Price check: $9.89 at CDKeys (Steam code)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PC) | was $69.99 now $31.49 at Steam Jedi: Survivor continues the story of Cal Kestis from Jedi: Fallen Order. Most Force-wielders have been rounded up or been taken by the Empire, but Cal finds his own way to fight back and help others like himself. You'll engage in difficult lightsaber battles while exploring various worlds. ✅ Perfect for: Anyone looking to play the latest Star Wars action-adventure. ❌ Avoid it if: You're looking for a multiplayer game.



🔎 Our expertise: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review 💰Price check: $64.29 at CDKeys (Steam code)

Star Wars Outlaws (PC) | Preorder for $69.99 at GMG (Ubisoft code) It might not actually be on sale for PC, but May the fourth is a great time to claim your copy of the upcoming action-adventure that centers around scoundrel Kay Vess and her animal friend, Nix. They're about to take part in heist and dangers await. Star Wars Outlaws releases on August 30, 2024, but you can preorder it now while it's on sale. ✅ Perfect for: Anyone who wants to play the role of a Star Wars scoundrel. ❌ Avoid it if: You're looking for something you can play right now.



💰Price check: $69.99 at Ubisoft Store

Back to the top 🔝

Best Star Wars game deals for Xbox

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a hilarious way to revisit the core Star Wars movies. (Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

If you prefer to play on Xbox Series X|S, then here are the best Star Wars deals available for Xbox.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) | was $49.99 now $15.99 at Best Buy This game puts a humorous spin on your favorite Star Wars stories. You can play as various characters and find new ways to poke good-natured fun at the classic movies. You can play on your own or jump into these adventures with a buddy. ✅ Perfect for: Star Wars fans who love LEGO, humor, and the ability to play with someone else. ❌ Avoid it if: You prefer more serious adventures.



🔎 Our expertise: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review 💰Price check: $21.07 at Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Xbox Series X|S) | was $69.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy Cal has been able to keep out of the Empire's reach, but there are still a lot of challenges to overcome. He's still got a lot to learn about the Force and he'll go up against some seriously tough opponents to test his skills. ✅ Perfect for: People who like challenging single-player games. ❌ Avoid it if: You'd rather find a multiplayer Star Wars game.



🔎 Our expertise: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review 💰Similar deal: $29.99 at Amazon

Star Wars Outlaws (Xbox Series X|S) | Preorder was $70.79 now $51.69 at CDKeys (Xbox code) Play as Kay Vess and her adorably fuzzy companion Nix as they take on criminal jobs. They've been asked to take part in a high-stakes heist that just so happens to be set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. It's looking like it could be a fantastic single-player action game. Star Wars Outlaws releases on August 30, 2024, but you can preorder it now while it's on sale. ✅ Perfect for: People who like stealth games. ❌ Avoid it if: You're looking for something you can play right now.



💰Price check: $69.99 at Amazon | $69.99 at Best Buy

Back to the top 🔝

Star Wars day means game deal day

Play as iconic characters like Boba Fett in Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

It's crazy to think that Star Wars Day is upon us once again! Thankfully, it's the perfect time to catch up on the latest games you haven't checked out yet. There are always the classics from the 90s or 2000s to enjoy if you want to relive your childhood or check them out for the first time.

I know that the Dark Forces and Jedi Knight games starring Kyle Katarn heavily shaped my gaming preferences. Being able to play as a scoundrel-Jedi character fulfilled my wishes to simultaneously be like both Han Solo and Luke Skywalker. But there are also other awesome digital adventures out there like the latest Jedi: Survivor if you're looking for a modern action adventure.

As for those of you who like multiplayers, the Battlefront games are both classics that are fun to revisit. However, I do suggest avoiding the newer Battlefront Collection right now. It's far too buggy and badly reviewed to be worth playing unless they significantly update it. But Battlefront and Battlefront II on their own are still available and both on steep discounts right now.

Happy Star Wars day and May the fourth be with you!

Back to the top 🔝