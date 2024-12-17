Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth for Windows PC already sees slashed savings ahead of its release

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming to PC, and you can preorder it at a discount.

Get ready to start off the new year with an eagerly-awaited PC port of one of 2024's best-reviewed games. Square Enix is continuing the new tale of Cloud and company across the planet as they work to figure out just what Sephiroth is up to. Right now, you can preorder Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC for just $43.29 at CDKeys, a nice discount compared to the $70 price tag it'll command at launch.

A great way to save as Square Enix focuses on more multiplatform launches

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a much more sprawling experience than its predecessor. (Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a huge game, continuing the retelling of the iconic story while vastly expanding the playable areas with new quests and backstories. It's not just a remake though, and there's more going on in the story than is clear at first glance. Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, Barret, and Red XIII are joined by Yuffie and Caith Sith as they fight Shinra's forces or just relax and have fun at the beach.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is hitting PC faster than its precursor, Final Fantasy 7 Remake. That's likely in part due to how Square Enix is focusing on launching its games across more and more platforms now, eschewing its prior tactics of console exclusivity.

The publisher even went so far as to admit that Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (both of which launched as PlayStation 5 exclusives) failed to meet expectations. Square Enix has since brought Final Fantasy 16 to Windows PC, and is now doing the same with Rebirth, which is slated to launch across Steam and the Epic Games Store on Jan. 23, 2025.

To encourage preorders, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is discounted to just $48 right now on both platforms, but using CDKeys brings that price down even further to just $43. That's a steal compared to the $70 launch price. If you're interested in some digital extras like an art book, you can also grab the Deluxe Edition for just $54.79, which will cost $90 at launch directly through Steam or the Epic Games Store.