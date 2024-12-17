Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth for Windows PC already sees slashed savings ahead of its release
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming to PC, and it's available to preorder with a nice discount.
Get ready to start off the new year with an eagerly-awaited PC port of one of 2024's best-reviewed games. Square Enix is continuing the new tale of Cloud and company across the planet as they work to figure out just what Sephiroth is up to. Right now, you can preorder Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC for just $43.29 at CDKeys, a nice discount compared to the $70 price tag it'll command at launch.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Was: $69.99
Now: $43.29 at CDKeys (Steam)
"Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth delivers all the charm of Remake while making the needed improvements to side-content to ensure the original's step-out moment is worth taking once more." — Iain Harris, senior deputy news editor at GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+ review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
✅Perfect for: Anyone that wants to save money on a massive JRPG that continues the story from Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
❌Avoid if: You aren't interested in huge role-playing games.
Launch date: Jan. 23, 2025
👉See at: CDKeys
Return period: 7 days (For unredeemed codes). Price match? No. Free shipping: Always. Membership: Free CDKeys account w/ purchase history, exclusive deals, & community features.
💰Price check: $48.99 at GreenManGaming (Steam)
🤩Alternative deal: $40.79 for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 at CDKeys (Steam)
A great way to save as Square Enix focuses on more multiplatform launches
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a huge game, continuing the retelling of the iconic story while vastly expanding the playable areas with new quests and backstories. It's not just a remake though, and there's more going on in the story than is clear at first glance. Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, Barret, and Red XIII are joined by Yuffie and Caith Sith as they fight Shinra's forces or just relax and have fun at the beach.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is hitting PC faster than its precursor, Final Fantasy 7 Remake. That's likely in part due to how Square Enix is focusing on launching its games across more and more platforms now, eschewing its prior tactics of console exclusivity.
The publisher even went so far as to admit that Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (both of which launched as PlayStation 5 exclusives) failed to meet expectations. Square Enix has since brought Final Fantasy 16 to Windows PC, and is now doing the same with Rebirth, which is slated to launch across Steam and the Epic Games Store on Jan. 23, 2025.
To encourage preorders, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is discounted to just $48 right now on both platforms, but using CDKeys brings that price down even further to just $43. That's a steal compared to the $70 launch price. If you're interested in some digital extras like an art book, you can also grab the Deluxe Edition for just $54.79, which will cost $90 at launch directly through Steam or the Epic Games Store.
Can I trust CDKeys?
Yes, CDKeys is a trustworthy retailer. While there are many places online selling game codes that you shouldn't trust, CDKeys has a proven reputation with clear reliability, and you should use them to try and find discounts on the best PC games, even prior to launch.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.