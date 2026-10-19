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Gears of War: E-Day has come and gone, and the game appears to have been a success. At least, that’s what the reports suggest, and ot’s hard to deny that people are genuinely enjoying it.

Critics and players alike have praised both the campaign and multiplayer modes, and if you haven't already you should check out our review here. As for E-Day, we’ve already started to see mods crop up on PC, including one that turns your entire squad into characters from Halo. Letting us see Noble Team and the Master Chief in E-Day, and having them look as good as they do is fantastic.

Speaking of mods, one user, @rockonthehillc, took to X (Formerly Twitter) to show off an extremely impressive virtual reality mod for E-Day. It features full body tracking, manual weapon reloads, and more.

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Is it time for a first-person Gears of War game?

Gears of War: E-Day VR Mod – Full Campaign in Virtual Reality | Trailer (Early WIP) - YouTube Watch On

The short demonstration uploaded to YouTube has seriously made me consider dusting off my Oculus Quest 2. But perhaps more surprisingly, it has made me want a first-person Gears of War game. To some, that might seem sacrilegious, but hear me out. Gears has already expanded into turn-based strategy, and I’m a firm believer that Xbox needs to do more with its IP. Experimenting with different genres is a smart move.

Halo is the perfect example of a mishandled IP. It should have been expanded into third-person shooters, horror, and other genres long ago. I think Gears of War could equally be turned into a first-person horror game set around the Locust.

E-Day does a fantastic job at making the Locust a terrifying threat. Seeing that unfold from a different angle would be incredible.

For now, though, fans will have to make do with the virtual reality community project, which is extremely impressive in its own right.

With that said, let me know your thoughts. Would you play a virtual reality Gears game, or even a first-person one? Leave a comment down below and be sure to take part in our poll!

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