I've reviewed dozens of devices this year — Here are my 7 top Black Friday gaming PC deals for the perfect setup in 2024

I reviewed a bunch of PC gaming devices this year and my favorite ones are on sale for Black Friday.

As the Gaming and Tech News Editor here at Windows Central, I've been able to review a lot of devices this year, including gaming monitors, video games, keyboards, mice, laptops, gaming handhelds, and more. Because of this, I decided to make a list of my favorite PC gaming products solely based on the reviews that I have done this year (or new products I've used regularly). And, what do you know, everything I selected is on sale for Black Friday.

Of the tech deals listed below, the two I appreciate the most are the Alienware 27" QD-OLED gaming monitor that can reach an insane 350Hz and the ROG Ally X gaming handheld. The gaming monitor usually sells for $899.99, but right now, it's on sale for just $699.98 at Dell. Meanwhile, the ROG Ally X usually has an MSRP of $799.99, but it's reduced to only $699.99 at Best Buy . If you have an original ROG Ally, you can trade it in at Best Buy for even more savings on the new Ally X.

Here are some other amazing devices that I reviewed this year with excellent Black Friday deals.

Extra space 📁 My Passport Ultra HDD 6TB

Was: $199.99

Price: $144.46 at B&H "Western Digital recently increased the capacity of its My Passport Ultra HDD to 6TB, making it a fantastic external storage device. Performance is solid, and the design is hearty enough for travel. While it isn't as slim as some other competitors, it's still compact and easy to use. Plus, it comes with a five-year license for security software that doubles as a good HDD maintenance tool. If you need to add a large amount of storage space for your laptop or desktop, this is a great HDD to go with." — Rebecca Spear, Gaming Editor My Windows Central review:⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 Capacities: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 5TB, 6TB. Port: 1x USB-C. Sequential read: Up to 120 MB/s. Transfer rate: Up to 5Gbps. ✅Perfect for: People who want to store a bunch of files for their laptop or desktop to make way for more game files without having to add more costly storage space to their PC. ❌Avoid if: You'd prefer an SSD storage device to an HDD one. 👉See at: B&H.com 💰 Price check: $179.99 at Best Buy | $199.99 at Walmart | $199.99 at Newegg | $199.99 at Western Digital ❓Why B&H — Return period: 30-days. Price match? ☑️ On select items. Free shipping: $49 minimum.

Handheld docking station 🔌 JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station

Was: $45.99

Now: $36.79 at Amazon (click coupon for deal) "Thanks to the placement of the USB-C cable, this JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station easily fits the ROG Ally X and Legion Go ports without straining, which is a problem many other docking stations have. With PD 100W power flow and video output up to 4K at 120Hz or 1080p at 240Hz, your gaming handhelds will charge up while being used and will look good on a TV or gaming monitor, too. It's easy to set up, but you'll need to supply your own HDMI 2.1 cable and hold your handheld steady, since the narrow docking station base isn't the sturdiest thing." — Rebecca Spear, Gaming Editor My Windows Central review:⭐⭐⭐⭐ Supported resolution: Up to 4K at 120Hz or 1080p at 240Hz. Input power: PD 100W. Cable length: 18cm (17 inches). Ports: 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, 1x USB-C PD 100W port, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1x Ethernet port, and 1x HDMI 2.1 port. ✅Perfect for: Using with larger gaming handhelds like ROG Ally X and Legion Go. ❌Avoid if: You need a more stable docking station that isn't made of up two parts. 👉 See at: Amazon.com 💰 Price check: $42.99 at JSAUX ❓Why Amazon? The largest online retailer for a reason. Return period: 30-days. Price match? ✖️. Free shipping: $25-35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.

Insane refresh rate ⚡ Alienware 27" QD-OLED (AW2725DF)

Was: $899.99

Price: $699.98 at Dell "This gaming monitor is one of the most impressive options on the market today. Its 27-inch screen size, 360Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro make it an ideal choice for eSports or aspiring professional players. Plus, that QD-OLED panel makes visuals vibrant and crisp, even when displaying darker scenes. Cable management is also made easy thanks to a cable tidy in the stand and a removable covering that hides the monitor's ports from view for a clean appearance. All in all, this is one of the very best ways to play games." — Rebecca Spear, Gaming Editor My Windows Central review:⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Display: 26.7-inch 2560x1440 QD-OLED. Refresh rate: 360Hz. Response time: 0.03ms. VRR: AMD FreeSync. Camera: No. Speakers: No. Ports: 3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-B 3.2 Gen 1, 1x HDMI 2.1, and 2x DisplayPort 1.4 ✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants uncompromising performance with graphically intensive video games. ❌Avoid if: You specifically need a gaming monitor that supports NVIDIA G-Sync. 👉See at: Dell.com ⭐ Alternative deal: 27-inch AW2725DF was $579.99 now $429.98 at Amazon ❓Why Dell? — Return period: 30-days. Price match? ✖️. Free shipping: Yes.

Ray Tracing power 🕹️ Alienware M16 R2

Was: $1,899.99

Price: $1,299.99 at Dell "This laptop provides some of the smoothest gaming sessions I've ever experienced, thanks to its powerful RTX 40-Series GPU and Intel Core Ultra CPU. It's also much more compact than its predecessor and offers excellent battery life for a gaming laptop. Including a Stealth Mode hotkey makes it easy to turn off all distracting RGB in a public setting. It has limited brightness levels and loud fans, but it's a fantastic device for your gaming needs." — Rebecca Spear, Gaming Editor My Windows Central review:⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Display: 16" QHD 2560x1600, 240Hz, 3ms. VRR: NVIDIA G-Sync. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H. GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 L. RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.z, PCI3 NVMe SSD. ✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants one of the most powerful gaming laptops that can easily handle ultra ray tracing on AAA games. ❌Avoid if: You're looking for something in the entry-to-mid range. 👉See at: Dell.com | BestBuy.com 💰 Price check: $1,749.99 at Newegg | $1,899.99 at Amazon ❓Why Dell? — Return period: 30-days. Price match? ✖️. Free shipping: Yes.

Compact gaming desktop 💻 ROG G22CH Compact Gaming Desktop

Was: $1,399.99

Price: $899.99 at Amazon "ASUS ROG provides the accessible gaming excellence it promises with this compact tower that can easily fit on your desk or media center. It's packed with a powerful RTX-4070 GPU and an Intel Core i9-13900KF to provide smooth gaming experiences. The fans tend to be loud, but they keep the system cool and working efficiently. Plus, you can customize this rig's RGB lighting for a fun vibe." — Rebecca Spear, Gaming Editor My Windows Central review:⭐⭐⭐⭐ CPU: Intel Core i5-14400F. GPU: NVIDIA RTX-4060. RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. Ports: 1x Ethernet, 1x HDMI 2.0a, 1x HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a, 3x audio jack, 2x USB-A 2.0, 4x USB-A 3.2, 1x USB-C 3.2. ✅Perfect for: RTX-40 Series power in a compact form factor. I technically reviewed this at the end of 2023, but this configuration didn't hit store shelves until 2024. ❌Avoid if: You'd prefer a larger gaming desktop with more room for upgrades. 👉See at: Amazon.com | Newegg.com 💰 Price check: Out of stock at Best Buy ❓Why Amazon? The largest online retailer for a reason. Return period: 30-days. Price match? ✖️. Free shipping: $25-35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.

Image 1 of 6 The Alienware AW2725DF offers eSports-level motion clarity. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) ROG G22CH is a compact gaming tower that doesn't take up a ton of room. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The Razer BlackWidows V4 75% is very customizable. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central) ASUS ROG Ally X has the best performance of any handheld on the market today. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The JSAUX 6-in-1 docking station has a long enough cable to work with larger handhelds like ROG Ally X and Legion Go. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) My Passport Ultra offers up to 6TB of space to store your computer files. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

I have a unique perspective on this year's devices as someone who regularly gets to review gaming laptops, gaming monitors, gaming handhelds, gaming desktops, and various gaming accessories. Through the months, I've gotten my hands on some really cool pieces of tech, but the seven listed above are the ones I enjoyed above all others. If I didn't already have a good PC gaming setup, I would be eyeing these products.

First off, there's the My Passport Ultra HDD with up to 6TB of space from Western Digital. I was able to move a bunch of files off my computer to make way for more game files, thanks to this wonderful device and its fast transfer speeds. You can get it for $144.46 at B&H.

Meanwhile, I've been using the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Mechanical Keyboard with my PC gaming setup for the last few weeks, and I love it. I can customize the colors and effects very easily or even change the switches. Remember, it's currently only $164.99 at Best Buy.

Then there is the ROG Ally X, which I basically have played every day since I got it. This portable gaming device is excellent for unwinding in bed or on the couch after a long day. I've also taken it on work trips and amused myself with it both during long flights and in my hotel room. Even though it released this year, it's already on sale for $699.99 at Best Buy . Plus, if I plug it into the JSAUX 6-in-1 Docking Station, I can use it on my TV or connected to my monitor. It's $36.79 at Amazon.

Speaking of monitors, I've been obsessed with the Alienware AW2725DF and its insane motion clarity ever since I first saw it. Its ultra-high 360Hz refresh rate and speedy 0.03ms response time work extremely well to provide a very smooth playing experience. At just $699.98 at Dell, it's currently at a very good price.

As for the computer itself, I've loved using the ASUS ROG G22CH compact gaming tower because it doesn't take up a lot of room and still supplies plenty of power for my gaming needs. Because it is so small, I connected it to my TV and play games there. If you're interested, you can currently purchase it for $899.99 at Amazon.

Of course, if you want a gaming laptop rather than a gaming desktop I cannot recommend the Alienware M16 R2 from Dell's gaming sub-brand enough. This laptop blew me away with how easily it can handle some insane ray tracing settings on AAA games. If you want the very best laptop playing experience, then you really ought to consider this laptop. It's usually close to $2000, but right now, it's $1,299.99 at Dell.

When does Black Friday start? Black Friday officially starts the day after Thanksgiving. In 2024, it is on Nov. 29. That said, many retailers start offering Black Friday deals as early as October. Additionally, Black Friday deals morph into Cyber Monday deals starting the Monday after Thanksgiving, which is on Dec. 2 this year.