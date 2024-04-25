Lenovo's Legion Go delivers 'the very best gaming handheld experience,' and is now down to its best price ever

The Lenovo Legion Go has one of the largest screens available in a handheld console. It also has one of the highest price tags in the category. But that price is lower, thanks to a discount that brings the price of the handheld gaming console to $628.99. The model that's on sale features an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.

Lenovo Legion Go | was $699.99 now $629.99 at Amazon The Lenovo Legion Go features a massive 8.8-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Its AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor delivers great handheld performance as well. The Legion Go also has a unique combination of features, including its built-in kickstand, detachable controllers, and ability to use a detached controller in FPS mode.

The large and lovely Lenovo Legion Go

The Lenovo Legion Go's right controller can be placed in a dock to enter FPS mode. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

The handheld gaming market gained several new players after the launch of the Steam Deck. ASUS, ROG, AYANEO, and Lenovo all have portable consoles with different strengths and weaknesses. With the space growing more competitive by the year, companies have to find ways to differentiate their portable gaming PCs.

The Lenovo Legion Go carves out a niche as one of the largest handheld gaming consoles you can buy. The Legion Go features an 8.8-inc display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The portable console also has innovative controls, including a mouse wheel and left and right-click buttons. The TrueStrike controllers can be used attached to the Legion Go or removed in a Nintendo Switch JoyCon-esque fashion. But unlike the Switch, the right controller can be placed in a dock to enter FPS mode.

The kickstand of the Legion Go lets the device act like a mini desktop you can set up anywhere, especially when combined with the fact that the console's controllers can be detached.

Since the Legion Go runs Windows, it has access to a massive library of games. If you want some inspiration on where to start, make sure to check out our gaming team's roundup of what they're playing on gaming handhelds this month.

Lenovo Legion Go review highlights

A built-in kickstand helps the Lenovo Legion Go stand out from the competition. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Buying a portable gaming PC in 2024 can get complicated quickly. There are a lot of good options to choose from when it comes to the best gaming handhelds. Our Rebecca Spear reviewed Lenovo's Legion Go to help break down what makes the console stand out and determine if it's worth grabbing.

The Legion Go earned a respectable 4 out of 5 in our review. The 8.8-inch QHD display, built-in kickstand, and detachable controllers earned praise, as did the Hall Effect joysticks of the console. The Legion Go's lack of VRR support and large size drew criticism.

"PC gaming has yet another major Windows handheld contender on the market that's worth considering," said Spear. "Although it occasionally has stuttering and freezing issues, there's no denying that playing games on the Legion Go's 8.8-inch display makes for an impressive experience. Game visuals look gorgeous thanks to the display's high resolution combined with its excellent color gamut and contrast."

Piggybacking on the review, Spear expands on thoughts about the Legion Go in our roundup of the best gaming handhelds:

"Performance-wise, the Legion Go operates similarly to the ROG Ally since it uses the same AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chipset. However, it offers a 512GB version for $699.99 and a 1TB version for $749.99, which means it has a much larger storage option than ASUS' device. The Legion Go's higher prices aren't too surprising given the huge screen, innovative controls, and strong processor, but it will definitely put a dent in your wallet. Still, if you want the very best gaming handheld experience with a fantastic display then this is the way to get it."

The premium features of the Legion Go put its price higher than some of the competition, but a discount on the Legion Go saves you 10% on the handheld console.