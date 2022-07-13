Need a sweet gaming monitor? This 34-inch LG UltraGear Curved QHD with 160Hz refresh is at its lowest price ever!
By Daniel Rubino published
Few do better gaming monitors than LG, and its famed UltraGear brand is featured on this massive 34-inch curved display for just $669.99.
Gaming monitors range from meh to insane, and this LG 34-inch UltraGear Curved (34GP83A-B) sits nicely right in the middle. You get a large 34-inch 21:9 screen with a solid 3440x1440 (QHD) resolution making your games pop with detail.
But what about the refresh rate? This one has a respectable 160Hz refresh (overclocked; 144Hz native), is G-Sync Compatible, and supports AMD FreeSync Premium. And let’s be honest, anything over 120Hz has diminishing returns unless you’re a pro gamer. Combine that 160Hz with a 1ms response, 98% DCI-P3 color gamut, and VESA DisplayHDR 400, and you have one heck of a monitor.
Other bonuses include a “virtually borderless” design on three sides and a tilt and height-adjustable stand.
- See all the Prime Day deals: USA (opens in new tab) | UK (opens in new tab) | Canada (opens in new tab) | India (opens in new tab)
This highly reviewed curved LG gaming monitor is just $669.99 (-16%)
LG’s UItraGear series are near the best when it comes to gaming displays. This curved 34-inch monitor with an impressive 3440x1440 resolution, 1ms response, and 160Hz refresh ticks all the right boxes, especially since it’s now 16% off!
Further details you may want to know is that this monitor supports 10-bit color over HDMI and DisplayPort and supports a maximum resolution of 3440 x 1440 @ 85Hz over HDMI when HDMI Compatibility mode is set to OFF. It supports a maximum resolution of 3440 x 1440 @ 144Hz over DisplayPort and a maximum resolution of 3440 x 1440 @ 160Hz over DisplayPort only when Adaptive-Sync is set to On and Overclock is set to On.
Overall, this looks like one solid-looking monitor, especially for the -16% price drop. Other people seem to like it, too, as it has an impressive 4.6 (out of 5) user score from a substantial 1,847 ratings!
Daniel Rubino is the Executive Editor of Windows Central, head reviewer, podcast co-host, and analyst. He has been covering Microsoft here since 2007, back when this site was called WMExperts (and later Windows Phone Central). His interests include Windows, Microsoft Surface, laptops, next-gen computing, and arguing with people on the internet.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.