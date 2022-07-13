Need a sweet gaming monitor? This 34-inch LG UltraGear Curved QHD with 160Hz refresh is at its lowest price ever!

Gaming monitors range from meh to insane, and this LG 34-inch UltraGear Curved (34GP83A-B) sits nicely right in the middle. You get a large 34-inch 21:9 screen with a solid 3440x1440 (QHD) resolution making your games pop with detail.

But what about the refresh rate? This one has a respectable 160Hz refresh (overclocked; 144Hz native), is G-Sync Compatible, and supports AMD FreeSync Premium. And let’s be honest, anything over 120Hz has diminishing returns unless you’re a pro gamer. Combine that 160Hz with a 1ms response, 98% DCI-P3 color gamut, and VESA DisplayHDR 400, and you have one heck of a monitor.

Other bonuses include a “virtually borderless” design on three sides and a tilt and height-adjustable stand.

This highly reviewed curved LG gaming monitor is just $669.99 (-16%)

Further details you may want to know is that this monitor supports 10-bit color over HDMI and DisplayPort and supports a maximum resolution of 3440 x 1440 @ 85Hz over HDMI when HDMI Compatibility mode is set to OFF. It supports a maximum resolution of 3440 x 1440 @ 144Hz over DisplayPort and a maximum resolution of 3440 x 1440 @ 160Hz over DisplayPort only when Adaptive-Sync is set to On and Overclock is set to On.

Overall, this looks like one solid-looking monitor, especially for the -16% price drop. Other people seem to like it, too, as it has an impressive 4.6 (out of 5) user score from a substantial 1,847 ratings!