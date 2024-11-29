Samsung's cutting-edge PCIe 5.0 1TB SSD got a HUGE 53% Black Friday price cut. Don't miss one before they sell out!
The Samsung 990 SSD is back down to its lowest price, so act fast before this discount disappears.
We're in the thick of it now, with discounts and sales from every retailer under the sun. While many deals really aren't worth your time, if you're in the market to build a new PC or upgrade your existing machine but you're on a strict budget, then you should grab the Samsung 990 1TB SSD for $69.99 from Amazon or Best Buy. This SSD is a fantastic way to get a computer ready for modern games without breaking your wallet.
Samsung 990 EVO SSD
Was: $149.99
Now: $69.99 at Amazon
"The Samsung 990 EVO is a good SSD if you're looking for a balance between performance, price, and efficiency, but it's not quite as good at all of that as Samsung claims." — TechRadar components editor John Loeffler
TechRadar review ⭐⭐⭐⭐
✅Perfect for: You want an efficient SSD with PCIe 5.0 technology that won't break your bank.
❌Avoid if: You need far more storage and are willing to spend more.
Read/write speeds: 5,000/4,200 MB/s. PCIe 5.0: Yes. Launch date: 2024.
👉See at: Amazon
Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.
💰Price check: $69.99 at Best Buy
🤩Alternative deal: WD_Black 2TB NVME SSD for $124 at Amazon
🔥The hottest Black Friday deals🔥
- 🎮ASUS ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1) | $349.99 at Best Buy (Save $150!)
- 💽MSI GeForce RTX 4070 + free game + Uber gift card | $479.99 at Newegg (Save $60!)
- 💻Surface Pro 11 (X Plus) | $899.99 at Best Buy (Save $300!)
- 💽AMD Ryzen 5 7600X + free SSD (1TB) | $194.99 at Newegg (Save $74!)
- 📺HP Curved Ultrawide (34-inches) | $299.99 at Best Buy (Save $180!)
- 💾WD_Black Xbox Series X|S Card (1TB) | $99.99 at Best Buy (Save $50!)
🍁More great Black Friday deals🦃
- Best Buy: Big savings on video games, accessories, and more
- Amazon: Constantly rotating sales on everything you can imagine
- Walmart: Early savings on practically everything
- Target: Live deals on a huge range of products
- Dell: Top deals on laptops, gaming PCs, accessories, and more
- HP: Save big on laptops, desktops, accessories, and more
- Lenovo: Doorbuster deals on all Lenovo PCs, monitors, accessories, and more
- Newegg: Save on PC gaming accessories, components, and more
- Razer: Take advantage of free shipping for a limited time
- Samsung: Holiday deals on laptops, TVs, phones, and more are live
Looking to build or upgrade a PC? This is the time to buy
When the Samsung 990 EVO lineup first arrived earlier this year, it was fairly underwhelming, providing an experience that simply didn't fit the best SSDs available.
This was mainly due to the higher-than-expected price, which completely offset any advantages garnered by this SSD utilizing PCIe 5.0 technology.
That changed significantly with some sales a few months after launch. This SSD's all-time low price has returned for Black Friday, meaning you can grab a 1TB model for just $70. That's a far cry from the $150 price tag this SSD first commanded, and pushes this into territory where it can be recommended if you're looking to build a new PC or upgrade to an NVME drive for the first time.
If on the other hand you're looking for far more storage (and you don't mind spending a fair bit more) then you should consider grabbing Samsung's 4TB 990 PRO offering.
Do I need an NVME SSD boot drive?
Yes. More and more modern games are increasingly demanding, requiring faster and faster speeds in order to load environments and stream assets. While it's still a good idea to have a high-capacity SATA SSD for mass storage, having an NVME SSD to load your operating system and your newest games is extremely important.
Will tariffs raise prices on SSDs?
It is possible that the U.S. will start putting tariffs on foreign goods starting in 2025. Nothing is certain right now, but if this happens, you can absolutely expect the price of electronics to skyrocket, and that includes SSDs. Something that only costs you $70 right now could cost well over $100 this time next year.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.