Samsung's cutting-edge PCIe 5.0 1TB SSD got a HUGE 53% Black Friday price cut. Don't miss one before they sell out!

This Samsung SSD gives you solid performance without breaking your bank.

We're in the thick of it now, with discounts and sales from every retailer under the sun. While many deals really aren't worth your time, if you're in the market to build a new PC or upgrade your existing machine but you're on a strict budget, then you should grab the Samsung 990 1TB SSD for $69.99 from Amazon or Best Buy. This SSD is a fantastic way to get a computer ready for modern games without breaking your wallet.

Looking to build or upgrade a PC? This is the time to buy

When the Samsung 990 EVO lineup first arrived earlier this year, it was fairly underwhelming, providing an experience that simply didn't fit the best SSDs available.

This was mainly due to the higher-than-expected price, which completely offset any advantages garnered by this SSD utilizing PCIe 5.0 technology.

That changed significantly with some sales a few months after launch. This SSD's all-time low price has returned for Black Friday, meaning you can grab a 1TB model for just $70. That's a far cry from the $150 price tag this SSD first commanded, and pushes this into territory where it can be recommended if you're looking to build a new PC or upgrade to an NVME drive for the first time.

If on the other hand you're looking for far more storage (and you don't mind spending a fair bit more) then you should consider grabbing Samsung's 4TB 990 PRO offering.

Do I need an NVME SSD boot drive? Yes. More and more modern games are increasingly demanding, requiring faster and faster speeds in order to load environments and stream assets. While it's still a good idea to have a high-capacity SATA SSD for mass storage, having an NVME SSD to load your operating system and your newest games is extremely important.