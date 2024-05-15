Save $200 buying one of Alienware's best gaming monitors during Dell's 'Seasonal Tech Event'

Alienware is one of the most popular brands in the PC industry. They are responsible for creating top-of-the-line products from gaming hardware to peripherals. One such product is the Alienware 25-inch 500z Gaming Monitor, which is currently enjoying a sweet 30% discount over at Dell, reducing the price down from $699.99 to $499.99, courtesy of the ongoing Dell 'Seasonal Tech Event'.

Alienware 25-inch 500z Gaming Monitor (AW2524H) | was $699.99 now $499.99 at Dell Experience PC gaming with high graphical fidelity thanks to Alienware's 25-inch 500z Gaming Monitor. This flat-screen monitor comes with Fast IPS, G-Sync, HDR400, and is capable of displaying 1920 x 1080 resolutions.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers for a high-quality monitor that can display high-quality images and responsive performance during competitive gameplay. ❌Avoid it if: You're a casual PC user looking for an ordinary monitor for office work or if you're on a tight budget as it expensive.

Why should you buy this Gaming Monitor

The hardware capabilities of this gaming monitor are truly 'alien'. (Image credit: Alienware)

As more upcoming PC games require higher graphical capabilities from players' PC set-ups in order to run, they will need to get their hands on the best gaming monitors to meet their requirements. Alienware's 25-inch 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524H) is one such product, as this flat-screen monitor is packed with all kinds of hardware to help display the best PC games at their highest graphical settings.

As the name suggests, the Alienware 25-inch 500Hz Gaming Monitor is equipped with a 25-inch flat-screen capable of displaying HD 1920 x 1080 resolutions. It also comes with a 500z refresh rate to maintain high framerate performances, making this monitor ideal for competitive online multiplayer games.

In addition, this monitor has a sturdy build that will last many years of use, it has G-Sync to eliminate screen-tearing, and Fast IPS to maintain high levels of responsiveness and low latency during gameplay without comprising color accuracy and wide viewing angles.

That being said, one major drawback of this monitor is its extraordinary MSRP of $699.99 to justify all the expensive parts and work that went into making it. However, thanks to Dell's 'Seasonal Tech Event', you can now get the Alienware 25-inch 500Hz Gaming Monitor for $499.99 at Dell's store page and save yourself $200.

However, this deal won't last forever, so get on this deal to upgrade your PC set-up with the Alienware 25-inch 500Hz Gaming Monitor while you still can.