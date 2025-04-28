The GameSir Super Nova controller with Hall Effect sticks and a charging dock is now just $41 at Amazon during Gaming Week.

The game controller that helped convert me to PC gaming is now on sale. A discount on the GameSir Super Nova drops the controller down to just $41 at Amazon.

I finally took the plunge into PC gaming this year. After decades of primarily using consoles, I was tempted by Steam sales and the freedom of the platform.

But since I'm still new to PC gaming, most games I enjoy are best played with a controller rather than a keyboard. The GameSir Super Nova has proven a trusty companion and during Amazon Gaming Week you can grab the gamepad at a discount.

GameSir Super Nova: was $49.99 now $41 at Amazon This controller features Hall Effect sticks and triggers, two programmable back buttons, and comes with a charging dock. It's an excellent controller that's easy to recommend at its retail price, making it an easy pickup for those hunting for a good deal on a game controller.

Why you should buy the GameSir Super Nova

Image 1 of 3 The GameSir Super Nova has an Xbox-style layout that will be familiar to most PC gamers. (Image credit: Future) The controller features two programmable buttons and pogo pins along the back. (Image credit: Future) While it’s primarily a game controller, I found the GameSir Super Nova also works well as a PTZ camera controller. (Image credit: Windows Central | Sean Endicott)

I'm wrapping up a review of the GameSir Super Nova this week. The controller has impressed me throughout my testing and it's easy to recommend.

GameSir Super Nova controller specs • Price: $49.99 at Amazon

• Connectivity: USB-C, Bluetooth, or included dongle

• Compatibility: Windows, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android (Note: not compatible with Xbox or PlayStation consoles)

• Extra controls: 2 rear remappable buttons, macro button, 6-axis gyro

• Sticks: Hall Effect

• Triggers: Hall Effect (two-stage)

• Buttons: Membrane

• Polling rate: 1000Hz

• Charging dock: Yes

• Customization: Magnetic swappable faceplates

• Dimensions: 180 x 154 x 86mm

• Weight: 263 grams

The $50 retail price of the GameSir Super Nova was already lower than I expected for a controller of this quality. I've spent over 100 hours with the controller across games from several genres. The GameSir Super Nova is responsive, comfortable, and its rubberized grips are great for long playing sessions.

The included dock that ships with the GameSir Super Nova is a nice addition. The controller has pogo pins along the back, which allow you to rest the gamepad without having to fiddle with a cable. I also never have to worry about battery life, since my controller lives in the dock.

I confess I'm not a fan of RGB lighting. But the GameSir Super Nova has some nice accent lighting that you can customize through the GameSir Connect app.

On that note, the only issue I ran into during my review is that GameSir Connect can struggle to connect to a controller through Bluetooth. The app works fine once you connect to your controller, but the hiccups were irritating.

Overall, the GameSir Super Nova punches above its price tag, even at full price. Features like Hall Effect sticks and triggers, a sturdy design, and an included dock add up to create an excellent game controller. The discount to $41 during Amazon Gaming Week makes the GameSir Super Nova an easy purchase.