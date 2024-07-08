Prime Day isn't here yet, but you can still buy two games from Amazon and get a third free if you act fast

Everyone likes saving money, and everyone loves getting stuff for free. Those are basic facts which make a limited-time offer from Amazon quite compelling. For a brief period of time, players can grab two Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 games and get a third one entirely for free! Depending on the exact game grabbed, that means you could get a $70 game at no extra cost...but you need to act fast, as this deal won't last long, and since these are physical copies of games, there's no guarantee a game will remain in stock.

Amazon Promotion | Buy two, get one free Numerous games like Dragon's Dogma 2, Resident Evil 4, Stellar Blade, and many more are currently available in a buy two, get one free deal on Amazon. Your exact savings will depend on which games you choose, but no matter what, you'll be saving a fair bit of money.



What games should you select in the deal?

The Resident Evil 4 remake is also included in this limited-time offer. (Image credit: Windows Central)

There's a long list of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 games included in this offer. For Xbox Series X users, you can choose from titles like Capcom's Dragon's Dogma 2, 2K Games' Marvel's Midnight Suns, and Techland's Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 owners have options such as Arrowhead Game Studios' Helldivers 2, Capcom's Resident Evil 4 (2023), Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Square Enix's Final Fantasy 16.

To best take advantage of this deal, you'll want to carefully consider the games you want the most and weigh them against the overall cost. After all, it's better for your wallet if you get a $70 game for free instead of a $20 game.

Personal highlights for me in this list include Dragon's Dogma 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Resident Evil 4. I had, at bare minimum, a great time playing all three of these games, and given their high prices compared to many of the other games included in the promotion, these are the titles you should prioritize right now.

Resident Evil 4 also has a DLC add-on that's well worth grabbing. Titled Separate Ways, it adds some new context to the story, providing a view of what the ever-infamous femme fatale Ada Wong is up to during the bulk of Leon Kennedy's adventure saving the president's daughter. If you buy Resident Evil 4, make sure to buy Separate Ways as well!

Gear up for Amazon Prime Day 2024

As a reminder, Amazon Prime Day 2024 is right around the corner, and there's going to be more and more deals cropping up in the coming days. While Prime Day itself is being held across July 16 and 17, we'll see some deals begin early or extend beyond those dates, both at Amazon and competing retailers. Naturally, the Windows Central team is going to be keeping a close eye on all the best gaming and tech discounts.