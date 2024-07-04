The coolest accessories for Steam Deck and Rog Ally are up to half price — but hurry, you've only got until midnight

Have you ever been tempted to cover your device with stickers like year 2K school girl, but cool? Have you ever looked at your Xbox and thought, this needs more leather? How about longing for an ESC key that stabs you? Well, all these things and more down-to-earth items, such as the incredible KillSwitch case for ROG Ally and Steam Deck, are available at dBrand in a one-day-only sale that ends in a few hours. Seriously, dBrand has some of the best accessories for your handhelds, mobile phones, and laptops in the business. From the wild and wonderful to the perfectly sensible — and they rarely have sales. Today, you can get up to 50% off some of our favorite accessories.

What are the best accessories from Dbrand?

The Killswitch is a killer accessory for Rog Ally and Steam Deck (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

We've tested a bunch of accessories from dBrand here at Windows Central, and all have impressed, but the absolute best of the best dBrand has to offer is the incredible Killswitch case. With a simple design and thoughtful details, the Killswitch case protects your handheld without adding unnecessary bulk and makes it a pleasure to hold and play. My colleague Rebecca reviewed the Killswitch for Rog Ally. It has a rubber casing, a comfortable hold, and an integrated kickstand. I am currently using the Killswitch for Steam Deck, and the removable cover for protecting my joysticks when packing in a suitcase is genius, as I've never been a fan of the huge, bulky official Valve case. The Killswitch is usually a pricey proposition, but well worth it, and even more so now, it's reduced from $64.99 to $50.95 during this one-day-only sale.



If you don't need a case but want to personalize your accessories, the vinyl skins are incredibly high quality and easy to apply. I've never spent so much on glorified stickers, but I didn't regret seeing the transformation to my Razer Blade 14.

The dBrand Obsidian skin on my Razer Blade 14. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

dBrand has skins for most devices, from your mobile to your Xbox. You will find something to suit your needs if you want to stray away from basic black and white, 15% off cases sitewide, and 30% off the classy leather finish vinyls. Go quick, though, dBrand very rarely has sales, let alone across the entire site — and this one ends at midnight ET!