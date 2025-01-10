The game I'm most excited for in 2025 is already discounted before launch

2025 is shaping up to be a stacked year for gaming releases, and the first quarter is kicking things off with a bang. One title I’ve been eagerly awaiting is Monster Hunter Wilds, launching on February 28. I've noticed that you can already get 18% off over at Green Man Gaming, who have the game for $57.39. Not sure if Monster Hunter Wilds is your thing? No problem— scroll down to a hot deal on Monster Hunter World and it's DLC for only $10.

18% off, is that all?

Let me tell you something, I am a skinflint. I rarely pay full price for a game. In fact I can count on one hand the times I have done so, instead recommending the tried and tested method of patience, or one of the 7 best sites for cheap game keys. One of the games I did pay full price at launch for, was Monster Hunter World. It was the first game I had ever done so, and having no previous experience of the Monster Hunter franchise it came at a moment of insanity and FOMO (my friends were playing it). It was worth every cent and I would pay it again.



I poured hundreds of hours into World. The gameplay loop—methodically hunting monsters to farm parts for better gear so you can tackle even more fearsome beasts—hooked me instantly. On top of that, I had some of my most memorable multiplayer moments with friends. Capcom didn’t stop there either; they supported the game with frequent free updates, adding new monsters, quests, and events, keeping it fresh long after launch. I have every confidence Monster Hunter Wilds will follow the same model, so any pre-launch discount is a blessing.

Why you should grab Monster Hunter Wilds on sale

Now, I’ll admit, revisiting earlier games in the Monster Hunter franchise didn’t hit the same highs for me as World. The quality-of-life improvements and stunning environments in World made it hard to go backward, or even really enjoy Monster Hunter Rise on Xbox Game Pass to the same level. That’s why I’ve been waiting (rather impatiently) for the next big installment.



With Monster Hunter Wilds, I have the benefit of getting to play it prior to launch, having played the demo at Gamescom 2024 which was subsequently released to the public. I enjoyed the demo immensely, it was everything I loved about Monster Hunter Worlds but bigger, better, faster, stronger. Don't just take my word for it though, the demo alone got almost half a million concurrent players on Steam. For a DEMO.



This game has some serious hype going into launch, and there's even a second demo planned for February which I'm sure will be just as, if not more, popular.

An even MORE lucrative deal for new Monster Hunter fans

If you've played Monster Hunter World before, or tried the demo last year and loved Monster Hunter Wilds, the pre order discount is great, BUT if you'd rather dip your toe into the Monster Hunter franchise slowly first before laying down over $50—I have an alternative deal for you. Another of my favorite game key sites, Fanatical is running a 'Build your own Monster Hunter' promotion right now where you can get two of the games for only $10. For newcomers, I wouldn't go for one of the older titles, the best deal here is Monster Hunter World and its DLC Monster Hunter Iceborne, a combined value of $70 and you can grab them for $10.

Monster Hunter: World and Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne DLC

was: $69.98

now: $10 at Fanatical



The Fanatical bundle deal lets you choose any 2 of the previous Monster Hunter games and get them for $10, or you could even grab all 8 titles for $25, but if you are new to the series and want to know if you will enjoy Monster Hunter Wilds, Monster Hunter World should be your first port of call. You can also add its DLC, Iceborne to make up your 2 game bundle.



✅Perfect for: Players who enjoy strategic and challenging combat with a variety of weapons to choose from.



❌Avoid if: You don't enjoy managing complex inventory and crafting systems Launch date: January 26, 2018 on console, came to PC August 9 2018..



👉See at: Fanatical



Return period: 14 days (For unredeemed codes). Price match? No. Free shipping: Always.



💰Price check: $59.98 for the 2 games on Steam

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.