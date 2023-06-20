This custom Diablo 4 gaming PC was built in Lilith's image, and it could be yours

What you need to know

NVIDIA and the custom PC modding group Blue Horse Studios have teamed up to create an amazing Diablo 4 gaming PC that was built to look like Lilith, the game's antagonist.

The PC features an RTX 4080, an i9-13900K, 64GB of RAM, 5TB of SSD storage, and a 1500W power supply. Between these specs and the custom Lilith bust, the build's estimated value is $15,000.

Diablo developer Blizzard is working with NVIDIA to give the system away, and you can enter the sweepstakes for your chance to win now. The entry period ends on June 27 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET, at which point a winner will be chosen.

To enter, you have to visit a specific Tweet from the official Diablo account and reply to it with a screenshot of your Diablo 4 character, #DiabloRTX, and #DiabloSweepstakes. The Tweet is linked in the text below.

When big games like Diablo 4 come out, one of my favorite things to do is check out the amazing custom systems that PC building enthusiasts put together. With completely unique designs that often include things like character statues and intricately detailed paint jobs, these PCs are nothing short of artistic masterpieces.

One such rig is the Diablo 4 Lilith build from NVIDIA and the well-known custom PC modding group Blue Horse Studios. As its name implies, this PC is built around a huge bust of the Blessed Mother herself, complete with a unique stand and plenty of decorative props like horns, skulls, and large lava rocks. The full build is gorgeously detailed, and includes what appear to be custom lights that bathe everything in a hellish red glow (the PC's components have RGB, too).

In terms of hardware specs, the build features a ASUS TUF Gaming Z790 motherboard, a PNY XLR8 GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, a beastly Intel Core i9-13900K processor, 64GB of PNY XLR8 3600Mhz RAM, both a 1TB and 4TB version of the PNY XLR8 CS3040 SSD, and Be Quiet's Dark Power 1500W PSU. Between these hardcore specs and the quality of the craftsmanship on display here, it's no surprise that the estimated value of the system is an eye-watering $15,000.

Even if you did have that money to spend on a PC — and let's be real, who does? — you wouldn't be able to buy it, as NVIDIA and Blue Horse Studios have teamed up with Diablo's developers at Blizzard to give it away instead. To enter the sweepstakes and get a chance to win, all you have to do is reply to this Tweet with a screenshot of your Diablo 4 character, #DiabloRTX, and #DiabloSweepstakes.

When the entry period ends in one week on June 27 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET, a winner will be chosen and contacted via Twitter Direct Messages. Note that only legal residents in the United States and the District of Columbia aged 18 or older (19 in Alabama and Nebraska, 21 in Mississippi) are eligible to enter, and participants must keep their Twitter account public so that they can be reached in the event that they win. Make sure you read the official rules for the full terms and conditions of the giveaway.

I'd say good luck to everyone trying to win the PC, but I'm trying to win it, too. So — and I mean this in the nicest way possible — I hope you lose!

Diablo 4 is out now and is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4. It's one of the best Xbox games for fans of dungeon crawlers and hack-and-slash combat, and we've been having an absolute blast with it.