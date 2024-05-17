This may well be the cheapest I've EVER seen the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller

I have more Xbox controllers in my cupboard than I have pairs of shoes, and that's saying something. Regardless of how I swap around though, I always return to old faithful official Xbox controllers for long gaming sessions on my console. I'm a huge fan of the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core and find it the best value of all the range if you're willing to sacrifice on the paddles and accessories, but for once you don't need to sacrifice anything. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is down to $107.99 at Verizon. meaning it's actually cheaper than the Elite Series 2 Core right now, and with this controller you're getting all the bells and whistles for a whopping saving of $72.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 | was $179.99 now $107.99 at Verizon (-40% saving) This controller is the most premium Xbox has to offer. It's more robust than the standard controller and focuses heavily on customization. You can swap out its joysticks and D-Pad and set its rear paddles depending on your game, and most importantly it has a crazy battery life of up to 40 hours.

✅Perfect for: Gamers who want the absolute best controller for Xbox or PC gaming and are willing to pay a premium.

❌Avoid it if: You prefer lightweight controllers, this is slightly heavier in build due to the extra components.

💰Price check: $150.99 at Amazon

🔍Our experience: Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 review: A gamepad (almost) perfected

More great gaming deals

The best premium Xbox controller

The Xbox Series 2 Elite controller still stands out against the competition in terms of a 'premium feel'. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 improves on the standard Xbox controller's general design in several key areas. It has a metal-reinforced chassis and several customization options. You can swap the controller's joysticks and D-Pad for alternative covers, fully remap any of its buttons, and use its included paddles to enhance gameplay. You can even switch between gaming modes with a dedicated button.

With Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless support, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 works well for console or PC gaming. The controller also charges through USB-C and has a massive battery life of 40 hours, so you don't need to stock up on AA batteries.

The biggest knock on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is its price. While it is a premium accessory, $179.99 is a lot for any single controller. In fact, I normally recommend the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core as a better value option; as someone who already has paddles for the rear of these controllers, paying the extra isn't worth it for me. This controller being $108 changes that somewhat, as you're getting the paddles, the swappable parts, and a nice carry case for your money, and it's cheaper than the Elite Series 2 Core, which is still retailing for $114.99 to $129.99 across different stores. $108 is certainly easier to swallow. There have been many competitors to the Elite series from third parties since launch, namely the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra Wireless, but none of the competitors can compete with the official Xbox version when it comes to a premium feel.



We don't know how long this amazing price will last with Verizon, but they have 40% off a few other Xbox items, namely the standard wireless controller, too, if you're in the market for a controller and don't want to stump up the money for the Elite.