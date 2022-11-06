This Special Edition Xbox 20th Anniversary Headset is on sale

What you need to know

Microsoft released a bunch of merchandise in November 2021 for its 20th Anniversary.

The headset which originally retailed at $69.99 is now half-price at Best Buy for a limited time at $34.99.

Last year Microsoft celebrated it’s 20th Anniversary and marked this with some special edition gear. The 20th Anniversary controller quickly sold out at most outlets and is still available from some Amazon marketplace sellers albeit at a considerable markup. Collectors will be interested to know though that the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Headset is currently on sale at Best Buy for a tasty $35 off RRP, so half the price for this collectible unit that promises to take you on a journey through time with its unique design.

(Image credit: Xbox)

The Xbox Stereo Headset comes in the classic Black and Green Xbox colors, with a removable bright green boom mic and interesting details that pay homage to the original translucent green Xbox console such as the black translucent ear dials.



The black deboss logo on one side of the headset symbolizes "looking forward to the future of Xbox Gaming." Batteries are not required as this is a wired headset and connects directly to the Xbox controller or Windows PC via the 3.5mm audio jack.

(Image credit: Xbox)

Large super soft earcups claim to make long gaming sessions a more comfortable and stylish experience with no compromise on audio quality. Spatial surround sound is delivered with Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS: Headphone:X with volume controls on the earcup to easily adjust or even mute incoming noise. This is an absolute must-buy for owners of the 20th Anniversary Controller that want to complete their collection, or even as a fantastic gift for an Xbox enthusiast this Holiday season. If you missed the 20th Anniversary Celebration you can check out the other news here. We also have an extensive guide to the best headsets for Xbox if you are interested in a different model. November has only just begun but the Black Friday deals are already coming thick and fast, follow our coverage for the best deals news as it happens.