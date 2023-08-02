Upcoming Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 update finally shows Sorcerers some love

What you need to know

Ahead of its scheduled release date of Aug. 8, 2023, Diablo 4 developer Blizzard has revealed the full patch notes for Update 1.1.1.

The update includes some major buffs to the Sorcerer and Barbarian, along with tweaks to improve underperforming builds and Legendary Aspects across the board.

The patch also features increased monster density in Nightmare Dungeons and Helltides, along with guaranteed Legendary drops from bosses and Legion Events at level 35+ and Treasure Goblins at level 15+.

Ahead of its scheduled release next week on Aug. 8, 2023, Blizzard has released the full patch notes for Diablo 4's upcoming Update 1.1.1. The patch will be available on all platforms, and will include a variety of significant balance changes, bugfixes, and more.

The highlights of the update are major buffs coming to the Sorcerer class, which has struggled in Diablo 4 endgame content and was recently nerfed in a manner that many felt was overkill. Blizzard has improved the Sorcerer's survivability in the late game by improving the potency of Paragon Board selections, and has also reduced "Kiss-Curse effects," or buffs that give an upside while also incurring a downside. Barbarian is also getting some improvements as well, with the developers focusing on raising their Basic skill Fury generation and increasing the power of their Unique items.

Broadly, Blizzard has also focused on raising the viability of underperforming builds in an effort to diversify options in the endgame. Niche and underperforming Legendary Aspects are getting buffed as well, and will hopefully be worth using once this patch goes live.

Some other changes coming in this update include an increase to monster density in Nightmare Dungeons and Helltides, along with increased boss health above Level 60. Bosses above level 35 and Legion Events of the same level will also always drop a Legendary, as will Treasure Goblins at level 15 or higher.

For the complete patch notes, make sure you read through the section below.

Diablo 4 1.1.1 Build #43794: Patch notes

Here are the update's full patch notes taken directly from Blizzard's website.

Hello wanderer, welcome to Patch 1.1.1!

We’ve made quite a few balance adjustments to Classes. Our goals with this patch are as follows:

We want to improve the effectiveness of Sorcerers and Barbarians while addressing the following for each Class: Sorcerer Improve late-game survivability, mostly through Paragon Board improvements. Adjust some Class mechanics to move away from “Kiss-Curse” effects—this is where the player gains power but loses power somewhere else. Barbarian Speed up the flow of combat in the early game by increasing Fury generation on Basic Skills. Add late-game excitement by increasing the power of Unique items.

Strengthen builds that aren’t reaching a high power level.

Diversify the use cases for Legendary items and other effects that are overly situational.

BARBARIAN

Skills

Bash Fury gained increased from 11 to 13.

Flay Fury gained increased from 10 to 13.

Enhanced Frenzy Fury gained increased from 2 to 3.

Lunging Strike Fury gained increased from 10 to 12.

Double Swing Damage increased from 40% to 50%.

Enhanced Rupture Damage increased from 45% to 70%.

Enhanced Charge Damage increased from 30% to 60%.

Mighty Charge Vulnerable duration increased from 2 to 4 seconds.

Violent Upheaval If Upheaval damages at least 2 enemies or a Boss, you gain Berserking for 2 seconds, increased to 3 seconds if it damages at least 4 enemies.



Passives

Aggressive Resistance Damage reduction increased from 3% to 4%.

Gushing Wounds Bleed damage dealt based on Critical Damage bonus increased from 100% to 115%. Bleed damage when Overpowering increased from 11% to 70%.

Unconstrained Berserking damage bonus increased from 25% to 35%. Updated the tooltip to more clearly reflect this Key Passive’s value

Walking Arsenal Bonus damage duration increased from 6 to 8 seconds.



Legendaries

Aspect of Ancestral Force Damage increased from 32-50% to 40-58%.

Death Wish Aspect Thorns increased from .5-.75 to .65-.85.

Aspect of Unrelenting Fury Core Skill cost to refund increased from 10-20% to 20-30%. Additional functionality: Cost refund also granted when hitting Bosses.

Aspect of Ancestral Charge Damage increased from 50-100% to 75-125%.

Aspect of Burning Rage Damage increased from .22-.28 to .3-.38.

Aspect of Bul-Kathos Damage reduction while in Earthquakes increased from 5-15% to 15-25%.

Earthquake Aspect Damage bonus in Earthquakes increased from 5-15% to 15-25%.



Uniques

Fields of Crimson Damage increased from .18-.34 to .22-.38. Damage that enemies take standing in pools increased from 15% to 20%. Rupture Cooldown Reduction affix replaced with Bonus Critical Strike Damage.

Hellhammer Damage increased from .6-.8 to .85-1.1. Burning duration increased from 3 to 4 seconds. Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies affix replaced with Bonus Critical Strike Damage.

Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus Physical Damage affix replaced with Vulnerable Damage.

100,000 Steps Attacks reduce Evade’s cooldown affix replace with bonus Evade charges. Damage against Stunned affix replace with bonus Movement Speed.

Battle Trance Basic Skill Damage affix replaced with Cooldown Reduction. Bonus Attack Speed to other skills increased from 10-20% to 35-45%.



ROGUE

Skills

Fundamental Invigorating Strike Energy threshold increased from 50% to 75%.

Primary Forceful Arrow Every third cast pierces enemies.

Enhanced Caltrops Damage bonus increased from 3% to 5%.

Poison Trap Damage increased from 344% to 396%.

Supreme Rain of Arrows Rain of Arrow’s first wave Knocks Down enemies for 3 seconds.



Passives

Victimize Lucky Hit chance increased from 35% to 45%.

Rugged Damage Reduction against Damage over Time effects increased from 6/12/18% to 9/18/27%.

Siphoning Strikes Lucky Hit chance increased from 75% to 85%.



Legendaries

Aspect of Elusive Menace No longer requires hits to be from Close enemies.

Aspect of Quickening Fog You automatically drop a Smoke Grenade at the end of Dash. Smoke Grenades reduce Dash’s cooldown by .4-.6 seconds per target hit, up to 2-3 seconds.



Uniques

Windforce All Stats affix replaced with Vulnerable Damage.

Word of Hakan Ultimate Damage affix replaced with Cooldown Reduction.



DRUID

Skills

Earth Spike Spirit gain increased from 11 to 13.

Claw Spirit gain increased from 11 to 12.

Storm Strike Spirit gain increased from 14 to 15.

Wind Shear Spirit gain increased from 13 to 14.

Maul Spirit gain increased from 15 to 17.

Wolves Passive damage increased from 7.8% to 11%. Active damage increased from 110% to 135%.

Enhanced Wolf Pack Damage bonus increased from 20% to 25%.

Brutal Wolf Pack Attack Speed bonus increased from 20% to 25%.

Ferocious Wolf Pack Fortify amount increased from 5% to 8%.

Ravens Passive damage increased from 13% to 20%.

Brutal Ravens Additional functionality: Increase the passive damage of Ravens by 40%.

Rabies Damage over time increased from 76% to 110%.



Paragon

Lightning Resilience Rare Node Maximum Life bonus increased from 4% to 6%.



Legendaries

Aspect of Metamorphic Stone Spirit cost reduced from 60 to 50. Damage dealt increased from 80-100% to 100-120%.

Aspect of the Alpha Damage increased from 75-100% to 90-115%.

Mangled Aspect Resource gain increased from 1 to 3.



Class Mechanic

Overload Lucky Hit Chance increased from 20% to 40%.



SORCERER

Skills

Flickering Fire Bolt Fire Bolt generates 2 Mana when hitting an enemy.

Enhanced Fireball Casting Fireball increases its radius by 50%.

Destructive Fireball Fireball’s Critical Strike Damage is increased by 20%. This bonus is increased to 30% if Fireball hits at least 3 enemies.

Greater Chain Lightning Each time Chain Lightning bounces, it deals 5% increased damage for its duration.

Destructive Chain Lightning Chance to form Crackling Energy increased from 25% to 30%.



Passives

Vyr’s Mastery Damage bonus increased from 10% to 15%.

Esu’s Ferocity Additional functionality: Both bonuses are also granted for 3 seconds when hitting a Boss with a Critical Strike.

Combustion Your Burning effects deal x20% increased damage, plus an additional x2% increased damage per unique source of Burning you have applied to the enemy.



Paragon

Searing Heat Legendary Node Casting Fireball or Meteor increases your Critical Strike Chance by 5% for 5 seconds, up to 15%.

Ceaseless Conduit Legendary Node Increase Crackling Energy’s damage from 2% to 3% per 20 Intelligence the player has Reinforce Rare Glyph. Damage reduction increased from 10% to 15%.

Territorial Rare Glyph Damage reduction increased from 10% to 15%.

Warding Rare Glyph Damage reduction increased from 13% to 25%.

Keeper of Flames Rare Node Damage reduction increased from 4% to 5%. Bonus damage reduction increased from 4% to 5%.

Smoldering Embers Rare Node Damage reduction from burning enemies increased from 4% to 5%. Bonus damage reduction from burning enemies increased from 4% to 5%.

Guarded Rare Node Damage reduction from Vulnerable enemies increased from 4% to 5%. Bonus damage reduction from Vulnerable enemies increased from 4% to 5%.

Oppressive Rare Node Damage reduction from Vulnerable enemies increased from 4% to 5%.

Lightning Resilience Rare Node Maximum Life bonus increased from 4% to 6%.



Legendaries

Serpentine Aspect You may have 1 additional Hydra active, and Hydra’s duration is increased by 14-24%. This now also affects Hydra’s Enchantment Effect.

Aspect of Conflagration Bonus Burning damage increased from 20-30% to 20-40%.

Aspect of Engulfing Flames Bonus Burning damage increased from 30%-40% to 60%-80%.

Aspect of Three Curses Increase the Critical Strike Damage of Meteor and Fireball by 20%-40%. Double this bonus against Healthy enemies.

Flamewalker’s Aspect Bonus Movement Speed duration increased from 4 to 6 seconds.

Gravitational Aspect Ball Lightning orbits around you and deals 15-25% increased damage.

Aspect of Unbroken Tether Additional Chain Lightning bounces increased from 2 to 4.

Recharging Aspect Each time Chain Lightning bounces, you gain 1.5-3 Mana.

Charged Aspect Bonus Movement Speed duration increased from 4 to 8 seconds.

Aspect of the Bounding Conduit Bonus Movement Speed increased from 20-25% to 25-30%.

New Legendary - Mage-Lord’s Aspect Increase Vyr's Mastery Key Passive's Damage Reduction by 6-9% for each Close enemy, up to 18-27%.

Aspect of Frozen Orbit Damage increased from 20-30% to 30-40%.

Storm Swell Aspect Bonus damage increased from 11-20% to 21-30%.

Snowveiled Aspect Unstoppable duration increased from 2-3 seconds to 3-5 seconds. Additional functionality: Also grants 10% bonus Armor for 3-5 seconds.

Incendiary Aspect Lucky Hit: Damage from your Pyromancy skills has up to a 12-17% chance to restore 10 Mana.

Snowguard’s Aspect While within your own Blizzard and for 3 seconds after leaving it, you take 20-25% less damage.

Aspect of Concentration Mana Regeneration increased from 20-30% to 40-50%. Duration requirement to gain its benefit reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.



Uniques

Gloves of the Illuminator Damage penalty reduced from 65-55% to 45-35%. Damage to Stunned affix replaced with Lucky Hit: Change to Restore Resource. Illuminator’s first bounce occurs much closer to the player.



NECROMANCER

Skills

Enhanced Bone Spirit Cooldown reduction increased from 6 to 7 seconds.



Paragon

Wither Legendary Board Willpower requirement for bonuses reduced from 50 to 40. Bonus damage per 40 Willpower increased from 2.5% to 4%.



Legendaries

Aspect of Empowering Reaper Damaging enemies with Sever has a 10-20% chance to spawn a pool of Blight under the target that deals 20-60% bonus damage. This effect can only happen once every 3 seconds.

Aspect of Exposed Flesh Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% chance to generate 30-50 Essence when hitting a Vulnerable enemy.

Aspect of Decay Damage increased from 20-40% to 25-45%.

Aspect of Torment Essence Regeneration increased from 20-30% to 90-170%.

Hulking Aspect Legendary category changed from Resource to Utility. Chance for Golem to reduce its cooldown increased from 1-4% to 2-5%. Chance to Golem to spawn a corpse increased from 0.5-2% to 1-2.5%.



Uniques

Greaves of the Empty Tomb Intelligence affix replaced with Bonus Movement Speed.



Minions

The following attacks now deal reduced damage to Druid Companions and Necromancer Minions: Balrog Fire Breath Elite Affixes Fire Enchanted Electrified Obelisks Shock Lance



Monster Density

We are increasing monster density in Nightmare Dungeons and in Helltide.

Bosses above Level 60 will have more health. Examples: Bosses at Level 60 and below remain unchanged. Bosses at Level 80 have 50% increased health. Bosses at Level 100 have 100% increased health. Bosses at Level 120 have 120% increased health. Bosses at Level 150 and above have 150% increased health.



Bosses and Events

Developer’s Note: We are making adjustments to the health values of high-level boss monsters.

Level 35 and higher boss monsters will now have a 100% chance to drop a Legendary item.

Treasure Goblins now have an increased Legendary item drop chance from Level 6-14 and guarantee a Legendary item drop starting at Level 15.

Legion Events are now more rewarding and guarantee a Legendary item drop starting at level 35.

General

We have made multiple improvements on how damage and other effects interact with active barriers. Bonus damage or bonus effects that are applied on-hit or when dealing damage will now apply that same effect through barriers. Ex: The Exploit Paragon Glyph will now apply Vulnerable to enemies that have an active barrier. Cheat death effects will now work properly when the player has an active barrier. This also affects PvP play.

Varshan will now break through any Bone Wall segments he dashes through.

The cost for refunding Skill and Paragon Points has been reduced. The reduction starts small at lower Levels and hits a maximum of 40% at Level 100. Ex: Level 50 - 12%, Level 60 - 18%, Level 70 - 24%, Level 80 - 30%.

We've increased the stack limit for Elixirs from 20 to 99.

An additional Stash Tab can now be purchased at the Stash with gold.

We have restored the cast time for Leave Dungeon back to 3 seconds.

Developer’s Note: Leave Dungeon ability was being used as another method of easy escape from danger in dungeons, particularly for Hardcore players. However, we recognize that this is outweighed by the downside of the game feeling less responsive. We’ve heard your feedback, and are reversing this change.

Malignant Hearts

Caged Heart of Spellbreaking Changed to: Upon taking Elemental Damage, gain 10-20% Damage Reduction for 5 seconds.



Generic Unique Items

Temerity + All Stats affix replaced with Max Life. Barrier is now based on maximum Life. Now properly accounted by conditions checking for the player having a Barrier.



BUG FIXES

Accessibility

Screen Reader support for reading class icons has been added.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader wouldn't read out capitalized, accented letters, or special characters.

Cooperative Play

Fixed an issue where progression in the Final Straw quest could be blocked during Co-op play.

Fixed an issue where only the first player could activate Points of Interest during Co-op play.

Fixed an issue where using a Town Portal while attempting to enter a dungeon would cause both players to get stuck during Local Co-Op play.

Fixed an issue where follower NPCs could not function properly in scenarios where players were mounted during Local Co-Op play.

Fixed an issue where the quest progress tracker of other players wouldn't display properly in certain situations during Local Co-Op play.

Fixed an issue where the Season Info would not properly display when Player 2 created a new character during Local Co-Op play.

Fixed an issue where a player engaged in conversation with an NPC would see a black screen if another player in their party teleported away.

Dungeons

Fixed an issue where progression in the Seaside Decent Dungeon could be blocked when the Butcher or a Treasure Goblin spawned behind the barrier.

Fixed an issue where the Determination malignant power wouldn't function against the Resource Burn affix for Nightmare Dungeons.

Fixed an issue where the Resource Burn affix for Nightmare Dungeons was applying from close enemies and not just distant enemies.

Fixed an issue where the Boss in the Den of the Blighted could be damaged through the fog wall.

Critters, non-combative creatures,in Nightmare Dungeons with the Death Pulse affix will no longer explode on death (this explosion was never dealing damage).

Fixed an issue where players could leave their Party after dying in a Nightmare dungeon, re-enter their party, and then re-enter the dungeon and not have their revives count towards the Dungeon's revive cap.

Fixed an issue where Animus carriers killed before the Animus objective was triggered would not drop Animus, blocking dungeon progression.

Fixed an issue where the Reset Dungeon button often malfunctioned.

Fixed an issue where Keeper Xor'lim sometimes would not drop Garan's Key in the Garan Hold Nightmare Dungeon.

Gameplay

BARBARIAN

Fixed an issue where Charge didn't carry all enemies hit along with the Barbarian.

Fixed an issue where Lunging Strike could cause the player character to get stuck under the ground.

Fixed an issue where the bonus Critical Strike chance granted by the Focused Rage malignant power could be consumed by non-combat skills.

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Berserk Ripping wouldn't cause targets to bleed when Berserking.

DRUID

The tooltip for the Moonrage malignant power now also communicates the power's additional Lucky Hit chance of spawning a wolf when damaging a boss. This tooltip now properly communicates that it grants +3 ranks to Wolves.

Fixed an issue where Call of the Wild and Aspect of the Stampede were not properly affecting the passive portions of Companion skills and the active portion of Wolves.

NECROMANCER

Fixed an issue that caused more Blood Orbs than intended to be active at the same time. Blood Orbs now function like Crackling Energy in that they cap at 30.

Fixed an issue where guaranteed Overpower attacks from the Rathma's Vigor key passive were not benefiting from the Paragon Legendary Node Bloodbath.

Fixed an issue where the automatic Corpse Explosion casts from the Sacrilegious malignant power could ignore the damage reducing effect from the power when using unenhanced Corpse Explosion.

Fixed an issue where the Untimely Death aspect only increased Overpower damage on the Blood Lance that was cast and not other lanced targets.

Fixed an issue where when the Decrepit Aura Malignant Power was equipped twice, the power with the lowest number of near enemies required to activate was not the one that would trigger.

Fixed an issue where shields held by a Necromancer would cover their face in loading screens. Fixed an issue where the Necromancer’s Imperfectly Balanced passive could only have 1 point allocated to it.

Fixed an issue where the Decrepit Aura malignant power wouldn't trigger when mounted.

ROGUE

Fixed an issue where Poison Trap could be infinitely cast without spending Energy by using the Concealment skill near zone transition areas.

Fixed an issue where the Shadow clone's taunt effect from the Trickery malignant power could Taunt other players in PvP, and the taunt was not breakable by Unstoppable effects.

SORCERER

Fixed an issue where the Elemental Dominance passive didn't function correctly when using Core and Mastery skills that dealt Damage over Time. Ex: A meteor cast at above 50 mana that would take you under 50 mana would not get the full damage bonus.

Fixed an issue where the Omnipower Malignant Power wouldn't properly consume additional mana, which would then not trigger other interactions with additional resource consumption. Ex: the damage reduction from the Mana Shield passive.

Fixed an issue where the Omnipower malignant power was inconsistently launching the appropriate number of projectiles. In addition, the tooltip has been updated to better describe the power.

Developer’s Note: The previous tooltip was a bit misleading as it did not consume the entirety of your mana pool. It will consume as much as it can depending on the number rolled on the affix.

Fixed an issue where the effects from the Dark Dance malignant power would reset the Align the Elements passive.

Fixed an issue where the random location teleport effect from The Oculus could cause players to get stuck in the environment.

General

Fixed an issue where the speed increase from the Spur skill while mounted was slower on Controller than Keyboard and Mouse.

Fixed an issue where Invasion portals spawned during certain Helltide events could be pushed off screen with Fear effects.

Fixed an issue where Paragon Rare Nodes would sometimes not provide bonuses with stat-boosting gear.

Fixed an issue where continuously enchanting an item could result in having the same stat show repeatedly in subsequent re-rolls.

Fixed an issue where post-death damaging effects ignored the damage reduction from stats of close or distant enemies.

Fixed an issue where mounting your steed while moving would behave erratically when playing on console.

Monsters

Fixed an issue where Elite enemies with the Teleporter affix could teleport from off-screen and deal excessive damage.

Fixed an issue where Tusked Charger enemies could still damage the player after dying.

Fixed an issue where the Corpse Spawn enemy wouldn't attack the player.

Fixed an issue where the Mahjoob monster was more difficult to defeat than intended.

Quests

Fixed an issue where progression would be blocked during the Reject the Mother quest if the player left the game and came back.

Fixed an issue where Quest objectives could be missed while mounted during the Desperate Remedies quest.

Fixed an issue where the Fury Against Fate quest could have its progression blocked.

Fixed an issue where the Quest tracker pin would not be visible outside of the zone where the Ruins of Faith quest was located.

Fixed an issue where the Gore-soaked barricade could become indestructible after exiting and returning to the Cellar during the Fury Against Fate quest.

Fixed an issue where players could repeatedly fight Varshan during the final Seasonal quest by resetting the Dungeon where he spawns.

Season of the Malignant

Fixed an issue where the Prudent Heart malignant power would not trigger while mounted.

Fixed an issue where the Dark Dance malignant power could behave as if the player was damaging themselves, which could apply other effects that occur when the player deals damage.

Fixed an issue where the Invoker of Varshan recipe could be lost. For any player that lost the recipe, it can be acquired from any malignant kill after the seasonal quest line has been completed.

Fixed an issue where the Barber malignant power would absorb damage from all other players and not just the player with it equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Urn of Bargaining season blessing was increasing the enchant costs for items.

Fixed an issue where the Dark Dance Malignant Heart could kill the player. It will no longer consume life if the player does not have enough life to pay.

Shop and Battle Pass

Fixed an issue where the Arise emote’s visual effects wouldn’t appear when playing on low graphical settings.

Fixed an issue where the Dagger Tap emote for Rogue from the Battle Pass would lock player movement for its duration.

Fixed an issue where the female Necromancer animation for the Cage Puppetry emote had visual errors in the preview.

Fixed an issue where the Phantasm Walker cosmetic set had multiple visual errors, such as clipping.

UI

Fixed an issue where text was missing when speaking to Kres during the Tangled Memories quest.

Fixed an issue where the subtitles during the Light Extinguished quest were out of sync with the voiced dialogue.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip would show the wrong name for Wrathful Malignant Hearts when equipping two rings with the heart socketed in it.

Fixed multiple issues with text description inconsistency in Shop Bundles.

Fixed an issue where the Scroll of Amnesia tooltip referenced stat points instead of Paragon Points.

Fixed an issue where the tooltips for the Social and Miscellaneous tabs in the action wheel were mismatched.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for Battlepass emotes would erroneously describe the Emotes as Shop emotes instead of Seasonal emotes.

Fixed an issue where the Coldiron Aegis displayed as supporting all classes, even though not all classes can use shields.

Fixed an issue where the timer for Whispers could display incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where the Stele of Velkhova and Hero Overwhelmed headstones were missing names in the Wardrobe.

Fixed multiple Localization issues.

Fixed an issue where the button highlights for controller would disappear after dismissing the Buy More Platinum prompt while navigating the Battle Pass menu.

Fixed an issue where The Hero list could not be re-ordered.

Fixed an issue where the player’s displayed death marker on the minimap was inaccurate compared to where their corpse was.

Fixed an issue where the quest markers would display incorrectly if the player left the area and returned during the Answers in the Ashes quest.

Fixed an issue where Mount Armor and Trophies wouldn't update when selecting other Mounts in the Stable Master Vendor menu.

Fixed an issue where controller button highlights could disappear in the Stablemaster’s menu.

Fixed an issue where the Battle Pass interface would not properly navigate to the appropriate tier after tier skipping.

Fixed an issue where the Die! Emote from the battle pass displayed its name incorrectly.

Miscellaneous