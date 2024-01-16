Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters comes to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in February 2024

What you need to know

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is a turn-based tactics game developed by Complex Studios and published by Frontier Developments.

First arriving on Windows PC back in 2022, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is headed to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 consoles on Feb. 20, 2024.

Preorders are available now, with a 15% discount for anyone that preorders the game ahead of launch.

If you're in the mood to hunt down monstrous daemons and you prefer playing games on console, hang tight.

Frontier Developments and Complex Games are bringing Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters to Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is slated to launch across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on Feb. 20, 2024. You can check out the brief announcement trailer for the console port below:

First launching on Windows PC back in 2022, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is a turn-based tactics game placing players in command of a force of Grey Knights. The Grey Knights are a special chapter of Space Marines, specifically outfitted and trained to fight back against daemons of the Warp. Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters pits your Grey Knights against the spread of Nurgle's rotting forces, with Plague Knights and more to put down.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is launching at $45 on console, with preorders getting a 15% discount.

Analysis: Warhammer 40,000 rising

I somehow missed out on playing Daemonhunters when it first launched on PC, so I'm definitely eager to check out the Xbox version next month. It's been a while since a I played a pure tactics game with deep customization, and the Grey Knights are always an intriguing group to focus on.

Outside of this, there's been a lot of great Warhammer 40,000 games over the last couple of years, with even more ahead. 2023 brought Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, a retro-themed shooter paying homage to titles like Doom and Quake. Just before the year ended, we also got Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, a turn-based RPG set in the fringes of the Koronus Expanse. Looking ahead, third-person shooter Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is set to launch on Sep. 9, 2024.

It's a great time to get into this sprawling franchise no matter what your tastes are. Find a game (or genre) that interests you, and go from there!