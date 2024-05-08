World of Warcraft Dragonflight's final major update, Patch 10.2.7 "Dark Heart", is now available

What you need to know

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's final major update, Patch 10.2.7 "Dark Heart" has gone live.

This update features questlines that will set the stage for The War Within expansion, new Heritage armor sets for Draenei and Troll players, new hair colors for Kul Tiran Human players, access to all Dragonflight quests regardless of a player's Renown levels, and more.

The Patch 10.2.7 update also includes the WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria event, which will commence on May 16, 2024.

On May 7, 2024, Blizzard Entertainment released the final major update for World of Warcraft's Dragonflight expansion called Patch 10.2.7 "Dark Heart". This update will include new quests, new cosmetic items to collect, the WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria event, and more.

Here is all the content you can expect to experience in this update, as stated in its patch notes.

Patch 10.2.7 – New quests and all Dragonflight quests unlocked

The first major highlight of this patch is the Hunt for the Harbinger questline. This questline will have Khadgar summon the player and have them team up with Alleria Windrunner to investigate The Harbinger and a powerful relic in their possession called the Dark Heart.

The Hunt for the Harbinger questline will be the final main story arc for World of Warcraft's Dragonflight expansion and serve as a prologue to the upcoming The War Within expansion where players will get to learn about the game's next major villain, Xal’atath, Harbinger of the Void.

There will also be two sidequests to complete in this update called "Be Yourself Celebration" and "Sins of the Sister". The "Be Yourself Celebration" will have players help Emberthal choose a visage form for Visage Day, while "Sins of the Sister" will have players help a Night Elf absolve her deceased sister of their sins.

In addition, every Dragonflight quest that became available with Renown levels can now be unlocked for all max-level player characters, regardless of their Renown levels.

Patch 10.2.7 – WOW Remix: Mists of Pandaria

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The second and possibly the biggest highlight of Patch 10.2.7 is the inclusion of the WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria event. This limited-time event will allow players to relive the Mists of Pandaria expansion while leveling up new Player Characters at an accelerated rate, collecting powerful loot with new abilities, and obtaining new or old cosmetic items that were previously hard to get.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria is scheduled to go live on May 16, 2024.

Patch 10.2.7 – New Cosmetic armor and hair colors

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Starting with this update, Draenei and Troll players will gain access to new quests that will unlock cosmetic Heritage armor sets for their respective races. Draenei players can unlock their Heritage armor set by completing the "An Artificer's Appeal" quest, which can be found in Stormwind by seeking the Magically-Sealed Parcel.

Meanwhile, Troll players will need to speak to Zi'guma in Orgrimmar to begin the “Return to the Echo Isles" quest which will reward them their Heritage armor set. In addition, if a player happens to be a Darkspear Troll, they will receive two additional head-slot cosmetic items during the quest.

While we're on the subject of cosmetics, Kul Tiran Human players will gain access to six new hair colors in this update.

Patch 10.2.7 – Hunter changes and system changes

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Patch 10.2.7 will also include changes to the game's systems and the Hunter class regarding its pets. The full list of changes from the patch notes is as follows:

Load the full list ↴ Hunter changes The hunter pet stable has been updated: The pet preview window is now larger. More information about the pet is displayed, including a list of abilities. Pets can be favorited and added to a separate group at the top of the stable list. The stable list is now searchable and sortable by name, specialization, abilities, and more. Pets can now be renamed directly from the stable without certificate items. Pets can now be released directly from the stable without needing to be summoned. For the Beast Mastery specialization, the pet that is summoned by the Animal Companion talent now has a dedicated slot next to the Active pet list. The tooltip has been updated to reflect this change.

Items Increased the drop rate of Oozing Necroray Egg obtained from Tribute of the Ambitious and Tribute of the Duty-Bound. User Interface and Accessibility Several changes have been made to improve the experience of finding groups in Premade Group Finder: A filter button has been added that lets you filter results for: Specific dungeons Your role available None of your class already in group Tank and/or healer already in group Minimum Mythic+ Rating of the leader Difficulty The role icons on each listing now show class colors, so you can see the current group makeup at a glance. The listing tooltip now shows the leader’s info in a more readable format: their Mythic+ Rating, their highest key for the listed dungeon, and their highest key for all dungeons. The listing tooltip now shows info for all members of the group, including their specialization and Mythic+ Rating. The listing tooltip now shows the dungeon/raid name and difficulty. A helptip tutorial has been added to teach players that they can search a key range for precise results (for example, 6-10 or 7-7). Groups that no longer fit your filter criteria are marked with a red background (for example, if you selected “Damage role available” and a listed group filled up on damage dealers). Groups you are hard declined from are automatically marked in red and sorted to the bottom. In the leader applicants pane, the applicant tooltip now shows the applicant’s info in a more readable format: their Mythic+ Rating, their highest key for the listed dungeon, and their highest key for all dungeons. Advanced filters will now only appear for max level characters. Filter options will now save between sessions. Language filters will no longer appear for characters on North American realms. Declined applications will now save between refreshes.

Recipes can now be tracked from the Crafting Orders window.

An option has been added to the Auction House filters to show only current expansion items.

The location of Dragonriding Races can now be toggled in the Map filter.

You can now create or find a group participating in a Scenario by clicking the Group Finder icon on the Scenario objective.

The number of helptip tutorials that appear when logging in on a new character has been reduced.

Mount tooltips now show the category the mount belongs in: Ground, Aquatic, Flying, or Dragonriding.

When previewing an ensemble or arsenal, the Dressing Room will now show a list of items included in the bundle. Each item can be viewed independently by clicking its name in the list.

Solo Shuffle scoreboards will now show the results of the match (Victory, Draw, or Defeat) in the title.

TRADING POST Mount categories (Ground, Aquatic, Flying, or Dragonriding) will now be shown in the Trading Post details panel. Level requirements for using a mount will now be shown in the Trading Post details panel. Combat and Mount Special animations can now be toggled in the Trading Post.



The road to The War Within begins now

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has been a great expansion for the long-running MMORPG (even our WoW expert Jez Corden praised it highly in his review of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight). It was a breath of fresh air that revitalized the game with a back-to-basics approach and helped it rise in popularity again, with over 7 million subscribers currently playing.

But alas, the time has come to bid farewell to Dragonflight and prepare for the next expansion, The War Within, which is set to launch later this year at an unspecified date. With all the rich amount of content within Patch 10.2.7 from new quests, rewards, and the WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria Event, players will have plenty of activities to keep themselves busy until the next expansion for one of Blizzard Entertainment's best PC games is finally released.