World of Warcraft Dragonflight's final major update, Patch 10.2.7 "Dark Heart", is now available

Experience the prologue for The War Within expansion with World of Warcraft's latest patch

  • World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's final major update, Patch 10.2.7 "Dark Heart" has gone live.
  • This update features questlines that will set the stage for The War Within expansion, new Heritage armor sets for Draenei and Troll players, new hair colors for Kul Tiran Human players, access to all Dragonflight quests regardless of a player's Renown levels, and more.
  • The Patch 10.2.7 update also includes the WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria event, which will commence on May 16, 2024.

On May 7, 2024, Blizzard Entertainment released the final major update for World of Warcraft's Dragonflight expansion called Patch 10.2.7 "Dark Heart". This update will include new quests, new cosmetic items to collect, the WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria event, and more.

Here is all the content you can expect to experience in this update, as stated in its patch notes.

Patch 10.2.7 – New quests and all Dragonflight quests unlocked

The first major highlight of this patch is the Hunt for the Harbinger questline. This questline will have Khadgar summon the player and have them team up with Alleria Windrunner to investigate The Harbinger and a powerful relic in their possession called the Dark Heart. 

The Hunt for the Harbinger questline will be the final main story arc for World of Warcraft's Dragonflight expansion and serve as a prologue to the upcoming The War Within expansion where players will get to learn about the game's next major villain, Xal’atath, Harbinger of the Void.

There will also be two sidequests to complete in this update called "Be Yourself Celebration" and "Sins of the Sister". The "Be Yourself Celebration" will have players help Emberthal choose a visage form for Visage Day, while "Sins of the Sister" will have players help a Night Elf absolve her deceased sister of their sins.

In addition, every Dragonflight quest that became available with Renown levels can now be unlocked for all max-level player characters, regardless of their Renown levels.

Patch 10.2.7 – WOW Remix: Mists of Pandaria

The second and possibly the biggest highlight of Patch 10.2.7 is the inclusion of the WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria event. This limited-time event will allow players to relive the Mists of Pandaria expansion while leveling up new Player Characters at an accelerated rate, collecting powerful loot with new abilities, and obtaining new or old cosmetic items that were previously hard to get.

The WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria is scheduled to go live on May 16, 2024.

Patch 10.2.7 – New Cosmetic armor and hair colors

Starting with this update, Draenei and Troll players will gain access to new quests that will unlock cosmetic Heritage armor sets for their respective races. Draenei players can unlock their Heritage armor set by completing the "An Artificer's Appeal" quest, which can be found in Stormwind by seeking the Magically-Sealed Parcel.

Meanwhile, Troll players will need to speak to Zi'guma in Orgrimmar to begin the “Return to the Echo Isles" quest which will reward them their Heritage armor set. In addition, if a player happens to be a Darkspear Troll, they will receive two additional head-slot cosmetic items during the quest.

While we're on the subject of cosmetics, Kul Tiran Human players will gain access to six new hair colors in this update.

Patch 10.2.7 – Hunter changes and system changes

Patch 10.2.7 will also include changes to the game's systems and the Hunter class regarding its pets. The full list of changes from the patch notes is as follows:

The road to The War Within begins now

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has been a great expansion for the long-running MMORPG (even our WoW expert Jez Corden praised it highly in his review of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight). It was a breath of fresh air that revitalized the game with a back-to-basics approach and helped it rise in popularity again, with over 7 million subscribers currently playing

But alas, the time has come to bid farewell to Dragonflight and prepare for the next expansion, The War Within, which is set to launch later this year at an unspecified date. With all the rich amount of content within Patch 10.2.7 from new quests, rewards, and the WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria Event, players will have plenty of activities to keep themselves busy until the next expansion for one of Blizzard Entertainment's best PC games is finally released.

