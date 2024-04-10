World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria limited-timed event announced along with WoW Classic: Cataclysm release date

What you need to know

Blizzard Entertainment has announced an upcoming event called World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria. This event will be implemented in World of Warcraft's Patch 10.2.7 update, which will launch sometime in Spring 2024.

This event will allow players to create new characters and re-live the entire Mists of Pandaria expansion while leveling up at an accelerated rate up to Lv. 70. players can also earn special cosmetics during this event.

On April 9, 2024, Blizzard Entertainment announced World of Warcraft Classic: Cataclysm will launch on May 20, 2024.

On April 10, 2024, Blizzard Entertainment declared World of Warcraft's upcoming 10.2.7 Patch, which is scheduled to be implemented into the MMORPG later this Spring, will include a special event called World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria (or WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria for short)

This time-limited event will allow players to relive all the Mists of Pandaria expansion content. This won't be an ordinary trip down memory lane however as players will be able to create new characters for this event at Lv. 10 and level up them at an accelerated rate up to Lv. 70.

In addition, WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria will offer new powerful gear to acquire and cosmetic rewards you can keep for future adventures. Here is everything you need to know about this event, as taken from the official World of Warcraft website.

Rise to challenge Deathwing once more in World of Warcraft Classic: Cataclysm (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Before we get started on the event, it is important to point out that Blizzard Entertainment has recently announced the release date for World of Warcraft Classic: Cataclysm. The pre-expansion patch event will begin on April 30, 2024, and the full game will launch on May 20, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. PDT.

Like the original expansion, World of Warcraft Classic: Cataclysm will feature all kinds of new gameplay content, including the playable Goblin and Worgen races, new race and class combos, class updates, the Transmog collection, updated character and gear stats, and much more.

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria – Requirements

Re-live the classic battles to save the kingdom of Pandaria from the dark evil forces of Mogu (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

To participate in the WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria event, you will need a World of Warcraft Subscription or Game Time. That's right—you don't need to purchase any expansion to experience this event. That means World of Warcraft Classic players can join the festivities by installing the client for the regular edition of World of Warcraft.

Players with World of Warcraft Trial Accounts can join the WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria event without a subscription or Game Time until Lv. 20. At that point, players must buy a subscription or Game Time to continue playing beyond Lv. 20.

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria – How to join and what are the rules

Whether you are a Retail or Classic player, WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria is open for everyone (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

To join the event, players can create a WoW Remix character, starting at Lv. 10 on the Character Selection screen upon logging in. WoW Remix characters are marked with an icon next to their name to help identify them among a player's alternate characters. Note that additional character slots will be made available for your WoW Remix characters.

Once a WoW Remix character is created, their journey begins in the Timeless Isle. There, the player will meet Eternus of the Infinite Dragonflight, who will guide them to the WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria event proper.

Once the WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria event is over, a Wow Remix character will be converted back into a normal player character. This means that after they're fully leveled and geared up, you can continue playing as them in the upcoming PC title, World of Warcraft: The War Within.

Do note that the Auction House will be unavailable while participating in the WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria event.

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria – Levelling up new characters at fast rates

Power-level new alt characters quickly through WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria to prepare for The War Within expansion. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

As stated before, WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria will allow you to create new characters and challenge every quest, storyline scenario, dungeon, and raid of the expansion to level up from Lv. 10 to Lv. 70 in a flash.

Here is a chart detailing how the leveling experience during this event will function:

Load the full table ↴ Swipe to scroll horizontally Level Range Zones Scenarios Dungeons Raids 10-70 Jade Forest Greenstone Village, Brewing Storm, Theramore’s Fall Temple of the Jade, Serpent, Scarlet Halls, Scarlet Monastery, Scholomance, Row 0 - Cell 4 20-70 Valley of the Four Winds, Krasarang Wilds, 5.1 Landfall Campaign Unga Ingoo, Domination Point, Lion’s Landing, A Little Patience, Dagger in the Dark Stormstout Brewery Row 1 - Cell 4 25-70 Kun-Lai Summit Arena of Annihilation, Brewmoon Festival, Crypt of Forgotten, Kings Shado-Pan Monastery Mogu’shan Vaults 30-70 Townlong Steppes Assault on Zan’vess Siege of Niuzao Temple Row 3 - Cell 4 35-70 Dread Wastes Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Heart of Fear 40-70 Vale of Eternal, Blossoms Battle on the High Seas, Blood in the Snow, Dark Heart of Pandaria, Secrets of Ragefire Mogu’shan Palace, Gate of the Setting Sun Terrace of Endless Spring 45-70 Isle of Giants, Timeless Isle Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 4 50-70 Isle of Thunder Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 Throne of Thunder 60-70 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Siege of Orgrimmar 70 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3 Heroic Raids

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria – New loot to collect

Complete WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria achievements to obtain special rewards (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

During the WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria event, all the loot you obtain from quests, chests, enemies, bosses, raids, dungeons, and more will be significantly different and more powerful than the ones found in the regular Mists of Pandaria expansion.

Some pieces of gear even feature gem slots, allowing players to insert unique new gems that upgrade their passive or active abilities and even give them permanent stat boosts.

In addition, if you complete specific achievements exclusive to the WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria event, you will earn transmog items, previously unreleased color variants of older mounts, and more goodies. Once the event is over, the achievements will convert into Feats of Strength.

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria – Bronze currency

Use Bronze to previously unobtainable mounts. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria will introduce a new form of currency called Bronze, which players can use to purchase transmog items, Mists of Pandaria mounts, toys, and more. Players must head to a bazaar of any zone and any piece of gear they find in the currency above to get Bronze.

This function will allow players to take any lousy loot they find and trade them in to purchase items for their account collection that were previously unable to acquire or extremely difficult to find as random drops.

A cataclysmic 'pandamonium' awaits for World of Warcraft

Things have certainly heated up for World of Warcraft recently. Not only has the long-running MMORPG recently grown in popularity with over 7 million subscribers playing, but World of Warcraft has introduced a Battle Royale-style game mode called Plunderstorm in a recent update that is still active.

With this new WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria event on the horizon, as well as World of Warcraft Classic: Cataclysm coming soon next month, Spring is looking to be a fun season for one of Blizzard Entertainment's best PC games, especially for those who grew up playing the Cataclysm and Mists of Pandaria expansions back in the day.