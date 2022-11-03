Xbox is offering Control, Serial Cleaner, and more for free as part of its 'Free Play Days'

What you need to know

Xbox Free Play Days are a perk for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold customers that give them the opportunity to play full releases for free over a select few days.

This week, from November 3 to November 7 you can play Control, Serial Cleaners and NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All.

Xbox Free Play Days are back this week with three new titles to try out for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold customers. Control, Serial Cleaner and NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All — are currently completely free to download and play right up until Monday. Should you wish to buy any of these titles they are also heavily discounted on the Xbox store, and any achievements and progress made during the free trial period will carry over to your purchase. Read on for more information on these three great games.

Control

Control is a third-person action shooter from Remedy Entertainment, creators of Quantum Break. The protagonist Jesse Faden, director of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) is on a personal search for answers and uses telekinetic abilities and firearms to fight her way through a thrilling mystery. The combination of throwing your foes in the air and potentially finishing them with a missile launcher makes for interesting combat techniques. Check out our full review here.







(opens in new tab) Control was $29.99 now $8.99 with Xbox Gold



A visually impressive third-person action-adventure from Remedy Entertainment, you can play this game for free until November 7.



Buy from: Xbox Store (opens in new tab)

Serial Cleaner

Lets face it, most games are about killing, whether that be your enemies in Call of Duty or taking down a Pukei-Pukei in Monster Hunter World. Serial Cleaners is all about what comes after, who cleans up the mess? You play as Bob Learner, a murder cleaner for hire (think Breaking Bad's Mike), who goes from murder scene to scene cleaning up the evidence. The unique 2D stealth game, portrayed in the 1970's takes you to different crime scenes while avoiding the donut-munching cops to clean and remove evidence left behind by your employers. The soundtrack and unusual visuals make the rather macabre task at hand a delight. Check out our full review here.







(opens in new tab) Serial Cleaner was $14.99 now $1.49 with Xbox Gold



A quirky and unique game that mixes speed with strategy and makes cleaning up the aftermath of a bloodbath a groovy task. Buy from: Xbox Store (opens in new tab)

NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All

The National Hot Road Association (NHRA) has an exciting new game 'Speed for All'. Dive into the Drag Racing teams and hit the tracks in your quest to become a champion. Compete at real-world tracks, including the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in single-player and multiplayer modes. If you're a racing game enthusiast and want to upgrade your gameplay, check out our Best Racing Wheels for Xbox.





(opens in new tab) NHRA Championship Drag Racing was $49.99 now $39.99 with Xbox Gold



Featuring 5 NHRA classes and 38 real NHRA drivers, drive around real-world tracks in this physics-based drag racing game. Buy from: Xbox Store (opens in new tab)

That's all the free games covered for this week, don't forget you need a an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to try these titles out. Any progress made will be kept if you decided to purchase the games in full and you have until November 7 to decide!