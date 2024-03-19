Ark: Survival Ascended, Diablo 4, Open Roads, and more come to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

Several more games are headed to Xbox Game Pass through the remainder of March 2024.

Additions to the subscription service include Ark: Survival Ascended, Diablo 4, The Quarry, and the upcoming title Open Roads.

A couple of games are leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month, including MLB The Show 23.

More games are on the way to play.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look forward to several more games coming to Microsoft's gaming subscription service throughout the remaining days of March 2024, per Xbox Wire.

As previously confirmed, Activision Blizzard games are starting to be added to the library after the company was acquired by Microsoft, with Diablo 4 being the first game to be added post-acquisition. There's also a bevy of titles like Ark: Survival Ascended, The Quarry, and upcoming adventure title Open Roads. You can check out the full list of games (and the date they arrive) below.

Today

Lightyear Frontier (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

MLB The Show 24 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

March 20

The Quarry (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

March 21

Evil West (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

March 26

Terra Invicta (Windows PC)

March 28

Diablo 4 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Open Roads (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

April 1

Ark: Survival Ascended (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

April 2

F1 23 (Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Leaving on March 31

As usual, a couple of games are leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month. If you want to keep playing these games, you'll need to purchase them. Buying a game while it's still in the service will net a 20% discount, so it's always better to buy something before it leaves rather than after. Here's the games that are leaving on March 31:

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Infinite Guitars

MLB The Show 23

Analysis: A great month, new and old

There's a fair bit of variety this time around! If anyone hasn't played The Quarry yet, I highly recommend reading our review and then checking it out. My friend and former colleague Miles Dompier wrote that "The Quarry elevates the blueprint popularized by previous titles like Until Dawn while showcasing gorgeous visuals, fantastic character performances, and an engaging overarching narrative. This is a well-crafted modern love letter to classic campy horror."

Elsewhere, Diablo 4's arrival will be perfect for anyone that's held off on playing until now, and hopefully we won't be waiting too much longer to see further Activision Blizzard games added to the library. I'm also particularly keen on checking out the upcoming Open Roads, which is a narrative-driven adventure being published by Annapurna Interactive.