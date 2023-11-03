Black Friday comes early with a $50 discount on a Geek Squad refurbished Xbox Series X at Best Buy

How often does Microsoft's flagship gaming console enjoy a genuine discount? Almost never. Luckily, you can get a refurbished Xbox Series X right now at Best Buy with $50 knocked off the original price. Black Friday already started, seemingly earlier every year.

At MSRP, the Xbox Series X will cost you $499.99, but you can grab this refurbished version at $449.99, which translates to a smooth $50 discount. It's seen lower prices for refurbs, once sinking as low as $399.99 at Amazon in the past month, but that doesn't stop this from being a tempting saving with its Geek Squad certification.

Xbox Series X (Refurbished) | was $499.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy Gaming isn't cheap, but it can be made more affordable when you purchase a renewed Xbox Series X. A powerful console supporting up to 120 FPS and 4K HDR gaming with a huge variety of genres for its library. Price check: $499 at Amazon

Why should I get the Xbox Series X and not a Series S?

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The Xbox Series X packs more powerful components, which translate to better graphics and smoother gameplay compared to the Xbox Series S. There's also the support for higher resolutions, which is a big deal for most gamers.

Why settle for 1440p when you can get true 4K resolution on the Xbox Series X? What's more, it blends perfectly with the best 4K TVs for gaming. You can play the best Xbox games, including Starfield, Diablo 4, Hogwarts Legacy, Lies of P, Elden Ring, and more.

And if you're having doubts about getting a refurb console, this one's Geek Squad certified, which means it has undergone vigorous testing and a cosmetic grading process to ensure that you don't encounter any serious issues.

Check out our full review of the Xbox Series X for exclusive insights.