WTF!? Xbox Series X Refurbished is only $399.99 right now at Amazon

There are tons of deals going on right now for Amazon's Big Deals Days event, but perhaps one of the most surprising is the discounted price of a refurbished Xbox Series X. Right now, the Xbox Series X (Refurbished) is selling for only $399.99, which is $50 cheaper than usual.

A brand new Xbox Series X sells for $499.99, so getting it at this $399.99 price allows you to get the revered console for $100 less.

Xbox Series X (Refurbished): was $449.99 now $399.99 Gaming isn't cheap, but it can be made more affordable when you purchase a renewed Xbox Series X while it's at a super discount. The Xbox Series X is a very powerful console that comes with one of the most comfortable controllers ever made. Depending on the games you're playing, you can game up to 120 FPS in 8K HDR and enjoy beautiful graphics in a wide variety of game genres.

✅Great for: People who love playing the latest Xbox games as well as classic games 💰Price check: $499.99 at GameStop

Xbox Series X set up on a TV stand. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Here at Windows Central, we focus a lot on the Xbox Series X. After all, you can play most of the best Xbox games of all time on it. This includes hits like Starfield, Lies of P, Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy, and many more.

You can get a far more in-depth understanding of the latest Xbox console and its smaller companion in our Xbox Series X review or our Xbox Series S review, but I'll quickly go over what makes the Series X such a great console. For one thing, the Series X is a powerful gaming system, capable of playing games with up to 120 FPS (frames per second) for smooth gameplay. What's more, it supports 4K as well as 8K resolution for some truly crisp and clear imagery. You'll just have to make sure that your TV and the HDMI cable connecting the console to the TV are capable of supporting these high resolutions.

Outside of hardware performance, there are tons of games to sate your gaming appetite with. Plus, you can subscribe to Xbox Game Pass and play tons of classic or brand new games with your membership.