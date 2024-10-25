Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 — List of bugs, errors, and known issues

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is here, bringing a campaign, multiplayer, and zombies.

One of the year's biggest games has finally arrived, and with it, there are naturally some bugs.

Activision, Treyarch, and Raven Software's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is now available worldwide, bringing a whole host of changes to the long-running formula across campaign, multiplayer, and zombies. As with any massive game, players are discovering some bugs and errors, and I'll be tracking them in list as time goes on, as well as any possible solutions or acknowledgements from the developers that fixes are coming.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - List of general bugs and issues

A handful of players on Steam are encountering a problem where the game loads, but then gets stuck at the main menu with the message "Applying updates."



Solution: Go to your Steam library and right-click Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, then choose Installed Files, then select Verify Integrity of Game Files. Steam will repair the game and check to see if any files are missing

Blue character bug

Some players are running into an issue where characters in the game are blue. Now, this isn't a bug per se, but rather, an error where a handful of players are having the High Contrast Mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's accessibility settings being enabled by default, rather that requiring a manual toggle.



Solution: Go into your Settings, find the Accessibility settings, and then turn High Contrast Mode off.

DirectX error

Some Steam players are encountering an issue where the game crashes on startup, displaying a DirectX error.

Solution: Right-click the game in your Steam library, then select Installed Files, then Verify Integrity of Game Files. Steam will repair the game and check to see if any files are missing. If this doesn't work, then a completely fresh install (deleting the game and then reinstalling it) may solve the problem.

Twitch drops not showing up

A number of players have reported not getting their Twitch drops for watching Call of Duty: NEXT earlier in the year.



Solution: Activision has confirmed these drops are rolling out at launch for the game, so just wait and check back in a bit.

Woods Operator Pack missing

Some Vault Edition owners on Steam are currently missing their Woods Operator Packs.

Solution: Treyarch is currently investigating the issue.

A blockbuster experience

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 combines Treyarch's multiplayer and zombies experience with a blockbuster campaign led by Raven Software, the team that previously assisted with the campaign on 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. We're currently working on our review of the game, and I'll be sure to share it here when it's up.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the first entry in the Call of Duty franchise to truly launch as an Xbox first-party game, coming over a year after Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Technically, 2023's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was the first, but that game launched just a few days after the deal closed.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has rolled out a special lineup of Xbox accessories for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, including controller options in the Xbox Design Lab and a themed Xbox Series X wrap that's available for purchase right now.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. As an Xbox first-party title, it's also available in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, including through Xbox Cloud Gaming.