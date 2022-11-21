Deal: Xbox controllers are heavily discounted for Black Friday

If you've been waiting until Black Friday 2022 to pick up a second controller for your Xbox Series S|X then wait no longer, the Black Friday deals are already live. Microsoft has already made a generous discount on the official Xbox Wireless Controller with a massive $20 off the typical RRP. Naturally, this is generally regarded as the best Xbox controller you can get, and is also compatible with Windows PCs and all the best gaming laptops either via Bluetooth, Xbox Wireless Adapter, or USB.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S|X Wireless Controller $59.99 $39.99 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) Compatible with current generation Xbox consoles, and with Xbox One, the official Xbox controller won't be this cheap for long.

At time of writing, the colors in stock are Robot White, Carbon Black, Shock Blue, Pulse Red, and Electric Volt. The black and white color Xbox controllers are $39.99 and the other varieties $44.99, but all controllers have a tasty $20 discount off the original price.



The Xbox Series S|X controller is also compatible with the Xbox One and boasts an upgraded form factor from it's predecessor, and a share button to quickly capture your gameplay. It's Bluetooth capabilities mean it works seamlessly with other devices such as your smartphone or tablet for Xbox Cloud Gaming. This subtle update to the previous Xbox controller has textured grip on the rear, triggers and bumpers which feel comfortable during long gaming sessions and allow for more accuracy for first-person shooter fans.



If you've been holding off on buying a spare controller or just want an upgrade, with the Black Friday deals rolling in this controller has never been at a better price from the Microsoft store.



We're keeping our eyes out for deals for our readers all week here at Windows Central so keep an eye on our Black Friday Deals Blog for the most up to date deals available now.