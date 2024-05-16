Does Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 have a collector's edition? No, there is no collector's edition available for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. There's also no physical version of the game, at least at launch.

While many players still enjoy investing in collector's editions of big games, there's one upcoming Xbox game you won't be able to do that for.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 does not have a collector's edition. This game, first revealed alongside the Xbox Series X at the Game Awards 2019, doesn't have any special editions at all. There is a single standard version of the game available for players to buy at $50 in the U.S on Xbox Series X|S or Windows PC, but that's it. No extras, no preorder bonuses, what you see is what you get.

Is there a physical version of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2?

Senua's Saga is pushing visual boundaries. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Compounding this, there actually isn't even a physical version of the game available. As was first shared alongside the game's release date announcement during the January 2024 Xbox Developer_Direct, Ninja Theory and Xbox Game Studios have opted to make Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 a digital-only game at launch.

Now, this doesn't mean there will never be a physical option for players to choose from. Multiple other Xbox first-party games have received physical copies through Limited Run Games after initially launching as digital-only titles, including Obsidian Entertainment's Grounded and Pentiment.

As such, it's entirely possible (arguably even probable) that in a year or two, players will have the option of grabbing a physical print of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, which has the distinct advantage of including all patches on the game disc.

Limited Run Games is also continuing to work on a physical copy of Hi-Fi Rush, which was announced prior to Microsoft's decision to shut down the studio behind its critically-acclaimed 2023 game.

How should I get ready for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2?

If you haven't played the original game yet, I highly recommend you do so. It's a great experience, and it only takes a few hours to complete, getting you up to speed on who Senua is and her struggles against psychosis. If you have played it before, and you don't want to do a replay before the arrival of the next game, you can consult my recap of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, which will fill you in on the characters and events that you might have forgotten.

The PC requirements for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 are available now, so if you're opting to play the game on your custom rig, you'll be able to check if you've got everything you need to render the visuals of Viking-controlled Iceland in all their glory.

Players on console can expect the game to run at 30 FPS, a specific design choice from the developers to allow focus on the graphical fidelity of the game.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is slated to launch on May 21, 2024. It's available on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, and is also launching day one in Xbox Game Pass.