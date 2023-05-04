May the 4th may Force you to take advantage of these Xbox Star Wars deals
There are some awesome Xbox gaming deals in celebration of Star Wars Day, and we have them all right here.
Today is May 4, 2023, otherwise known as May the 4th or Star Wars Day! This otherwise unassuming day is always accompanied by internet-wide celebrations of the expansive Star Wars franchise, and that includes a host of deals and sales to help you get your Star Wars fix. Windows Central has scoured the web for some of the best Xbox-related Star Wars deals to save you time. If you're here, maybe the Force guided you.
Let's get started!
Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle + Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Standard Edition |
$368.99 $299.00 at Newegg (opens in new tab)
The Xbox Series S is already a great deal on its own, but you can currently buy Microsoft's affordable current-gen console and get the Standard Edition of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor included for free. This is also the Gilded Hunter Bundle, so it already comes with some included goodies.
You can also save a bit of cash (but not as much) on the latest Star Wars game and an Xbox Series S at the Microsoft Store.
Also see: Xbox Series S + $35 off Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Standard or Deluxe Edition) at Microsoft (opens in new tab)
4K Star Wars movies | As low as $7.99 at Microsoft (opens in new tab)
The Microsoft Store is currently offering awesome discounts on essentially every Star Wars movie through the Microsoft Movies & TV, with most UHD (4K) movies on sale for as low as $7.99.
Also see — Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 9-movie Collection (UHD) for
$134.99 $67.99 at Microsoft (opens in new tab)
Xbox Wireless Controller — Stellar Shift Special Edition |
$69.99 $59.99 at Microsoft (opens in new tab)
Okay, this isn't technically a Star Wars controller, but the Stellar Shift Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller is space-themed, is absolutely gorgeous, comes with a unique Dynamic Background on Xbox Series X|S, and is currently on sale at Microsoft.
Star Wars Xbox video games | Over 50% off at Microsoft (opens in new tab)
There's no time to waste. A ton of Star Wars Xbox games are on sale right now, and you can find them all below.
See — LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for
$59.99 $23.99 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) | Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (opens in new tab) and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2 for $19.99 $4.99 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) | Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (opens in new tab) and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 for $9.99 $4.99 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) | Star Wars Battlefront (opens in new tab) and Star Wars Battlefront 2 for $9.99 $4.99 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) | Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy for $9.99 $4.99 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) | Star Wars Republic Commando for $9.99 $4.99 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) | Star Wars: Squadrons for $39.99 $5.99 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) | Star Wars Battlefront (2015) Ultimate Edition for $19.99 $6.99 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) | Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2017) for $19.99 $7.99 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) | Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2017) Celebration Edition for $39.99 $9.99 at Microsoft (opens in new tab)
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | Deluxe Edition + $10 Starbucks gift card for $89.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)
The latest Star Wars game from Respawn Entertainment is brand-new, but that isn't stopping it from securing a sweet deal where you get the Deluxe Edition of the game for Xbox and... a Starbucks gift cards? I guess they both have "Star" in the name.
There's certainly no shortage of great Xbox and Star Wars deals on this illustrious Star Wars Day, including on games, accessories, movies, and more. Even the brand-new, critically-acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn't immune from these discounts, with players able to nab one of the best Xbox games of the year alongside a new Xbox Series S or even a bit of cash for your next Starbucks run.
If you prefer a different platform, you can also save plenty of money on Star Wars games in this ongoing Steam sale, giving you more ways to celebrate even if you're playing on a Windows PC. If you need some recommendations for which deals to take advantage of above, I suggest picking up some Star Wars movie (or an entire 9-movie collection for half off) and some of the older, original Xbox games, which can still offer a fantastic gaming experience even after all these years.
