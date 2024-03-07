Overwatch 2 nabs Cowboy Bebop collaboration with skins for Ashe, Cassidy, and more

What you need to know

Overwatch 2 is getting a crossover event with acclaimed anime series Cowboy Bebop.

The collaboration will see Bebop-themed skins for a number of characters, such as a Spike Spiegel outfit for Cole Cassidy.

The collaboration launches in Overwatch 2 on March 12, 2024.

The next big collaboration for the legends of Overwatch is on the way.

Overwatch 2 is getting a Cowboy Bebop crossover event, with Bebop-themed skins including a Spike Spiegel outfit for Cole Cassidy, a Faye Valentine skin for Ashe, a Jet Black Skin for Mauga, an Edward skin for Sombra, and finally an Ein outfit for Wrecking Ball. You can check out the teaser trailer for the collaboration below, which is amusingly animated in the style of the anime's iconic opening credits.

The Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaboration is set to launch on March 12, 2024. Overwatch 2 is currently available as a free-to-play game on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Overwatch 2's season 9, which kicked off back on February 13, brought some major changes to the flow of the game, alongside continuing the launch of new skins.

Cowboy Bebop is the latest big collaboration for Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 hasn't shied away from big crossover events in the past, with a One Punch Man collaboration back in 2023. More recently, the game featured skins in a crossover with K-POP group LE SSERAFIM.

Overwatch 2 is hardly the only ongoing service game to pull out big crossover events and limited time skins. Call of Duty: Warzone has seen a truly ridiculous number of crossovers in the past couple of years, with some of the latest bundles bringing character skins from Dune and Warhammer 40,000.

Analysis: Just when I think I'm out...

I'd been content to take a long break from Overwatch 2, as a lot of my friends weren't playing and I've been busy playing different games for work. I'll have to dive back in and grab these skins though.

I absolutely adore Cowboy Bebop (I know, hardly a revolutionary opinion to hold) so there's simply no way I can let these slide by. Hopefully they aren't too expensive all together, but I'm not holding my breath. I think I might put on the Cowboy Bebop vinyl soundtrack when I'm reading tonight.