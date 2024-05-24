Play Hellblade 2, Fallout 76, Diablo 4, and more with this hot deal for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the best value offer in gaming, even at its normal price of $16.99 a month. For that price you can play all of Xbox first party titles on day one, like Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. Of course, it gets even cheaper if you buy 3, 6, or 12 months in one go, but to make it an even tastier deal right now, Target have knocked the price of the 3 month subscription of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate down to $34.99. This can be stacked and added on to your existing subscription to save some cash, or be a great introduction into the huge library of Xbox Game Pass games.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-month) | was $49.99 now $34.99 at CDKeys Xbox Game Pass Ultimate provides access to over 100 games and Xbox Live Gold. New Xbox Game Studio titles are added to the service at launch and subscribers also get exclusive member discounts and perks. 💰Alternate deal: $37.09 at CD Keys

Is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate worth it?

While the thought of yet another subscription service can be tiring, I can say without a doubt that if I had to choose the best value one I have, it would be Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. If you are even moderately into gaming, you'll know it's expensive to want to play all of the latest titles, as well as classics that may be experiencing a current upsurge in popularity, like Fallout 76. In fact, let's do a little math. If you want to play Fallout 76 ($39.99), Hellblade 2 ($49.99), and Diablo 4 ($34.99 on sale right now), those games would cost you a total of around $124.97.



Why pay that when you can get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate instead and have access to all of those games and hundreds for $34.99 for three months? The best part is that for those who like to own their games, you can buy at a discount as an Xbox Game Pass subscriber. You also get access to other perks such as EA Play and the use of Xbox Cloud Gaming, something I use all the time to play Fallout 76 on my Logitech G Cloud.

Considering Xbox Live Gold retails for $9.99, you're essentially getting Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a few cents if you already want Xbox Live Gold and take advantage of the current Target deal. I often see deals like that one that are stipulated for new subscribers only, but thankfully, this deal is for everyone, new and existing.