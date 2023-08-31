Seize storage space for Starfield with the discounted Xbox Series X|S Seagate Storage Expansion Cards at 30% off

Seagate Storage Expansion Cards are highly sought after gaming hardware add-ons for players wishing to add more storage space to their Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. That's especially true with more and more AAA games requiring massive amounts of space to install. For context, the hotly anticipated Starfield requires over 100GB of storage.

Seagate Storage Expansion Cards are usually sold at absurdly high retail costs, ranging from $200 to $400 depending on much storage you need. Not many people can afford to pay such hefty prices, but luckily for them and you, Best Buy is currently offering a sale for the Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card at a 30% discount. The Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card is also discounted by 32%.

Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card | was $399.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy Add over 2,000 gigabytes of storage space for your Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S by integrating them with the Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card. Price check: $271.48 at Amazon

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card | was $219.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy The Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card is a powerful device that adds over 1,000 gigabytes to Xbox Series X|S consoles, so Xbox fans can install more of their favorite games. Price check: $199.70 at Walmart

The Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card is usually sold for $399.99, but with Best Buy's 30% discount, you can buy it right now for $279.99 and save $120.

A similar prosperous benefit goes for the Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card deal. This product is usually sold at a retail price of $219.99, but Best Buy is offering a 32% discount for it, reducing the price to $149.99. With this deal, you will save $70 and have some money left over to buy yourself some of the best Xbox games.

If you're an avid Xbox gamer who's been looking to add more storage space for your Xbox Series X|S in preparation to install your most anticipated upcoming Xbox titles, now is the perfect time to purchase these Seagate Storage Expansion Cards. Be warned, these deals won't last forever, so take advantage of Best Buy's discount offerings while you can.