The best way to expand your Xbox Series X|S storage is now down to its best price ever

Let's face it. Games are massive in 2024. Keeping more than a handful of your favorite titles on an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S can be tedious or impossible, depending on the specific games you want on your console. The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is the best way to expand the storage of your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, and right now you can grab the 2TB version of the card for its best price ever. A 37% discount slashes the price of the Seagate Storage Expansion Card to $226.76.

Xbox Series X|S Seagate Storage Card (2TB)| was $359.99 now $226.76 at Amazon This card is the most seamless way to expand the storage of your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. It has similar speeds to the built-in storage of the latest consoles, allowing you to quickly load your favorite games. Right now, you can grab the Seagate Storage Expansion Card at its best price ever. If you don't need as much storage or if you prefer to spend less on expanding your Xbox console, the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card is also on sale right now. 🔍 Alternate deal: 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card | was $159.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S review highlights

(Image credit: Windows Central)

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card has been out for a while now. We first reviewed the Seagate Storage Expansion Card in 2020 and refreshed that review in 2022. The card hasn't changed since then, but its price has. And that's no small change. At launch, the only real knock on the card was its price. The Seagate Storage Expansion Card was so inexpensive that our Matt Brown listed its price as a negative twice.

"When looking for a seamless storage expansion for your Xbox, eliminating the need to manage storage, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is unbeaten," said Brown. There's nothing else that compares, with little to fault, beyond the high asking price. Here's hoping that drops a few years down the line."

And drop the price has. Since the eye watering launch price of $399.99 was the norm, the cost of the Seagate Storage Expansion Card has dropped steadily over time. Amazon lists the normal price of the card to be $359.99, but there was a point that the card cost a penny under $400.

There have been a few significant but short-lived dips. The current price of the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is the lowest ever, even beating the Black Friday discount we saw last holiday season.

The best aspect of the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is its ease of use. The simple plug-and-play design of the card makes it simple to expand your console's storage or swap from one card to another.

"Much like existing USB drive support for Xbox consoles, Microsoft designed Storage Expansion Cards to be simple plug-and-play accessories. Pressing in the card sounds an audible click, with an on-screen notification once the card is detected by the console," said Brown. "The extra storage is instantly available to use, with the option of installing future content onto the internal drive or the expansion."

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card delivers similar speeds to the built-in storage of the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, allowing you to enjoy the best Xbox games with quick load times. Now, you can get the best storage expansion card for the Xbox Series X|S at the card's best price ever.