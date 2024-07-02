The Case of the Golden Idol, Magical Delicacy, Neon White, and more are coming to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

Several more games are headed to Xbox Game Pass across the next couple of weeks.

This latest batch of titles includes critically acclaimed puzzle adventure The Case of the Golden Idol, as well as the flashy speed shooter Neon White.

Some games are leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month, including The Wandering Village.

Ready for more games?

A new month brings a new batch of titles announced for Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription service. For July 2024, the first wave of additions includes some critically acclaimed titles like The Case of the Golden Idol, as shared via Xbox Wire. Developed by Color Gray Games and published by Playstack, this puzzle adventure tasks players with uncovering the truths behind a dozen murders that appear to all be connected.

Another big addition is Neon White from Angel Matrix and Annapurna Interactive. Making its debut on Xbox platforms, players have to clear swaths of demons as fast as possible, with the game entirely built around speeding through levels quicker and quicker.

Here's the full list of games headed to Xbox Game Pass over the next couple of weeks:

July 3

Journey to the Savage Planet (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

July 9

Cricket 24 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

The Case of the Golden Idol (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

July 11

Neon White (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Tchia (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

July 16

Flock (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Magical Delicacy (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

What's leaving Xbox Game Pass on July 15?

As always, there's a handful of games that are exiting Xbox Game Pass halfway through the month. If you haven't finished playing these games yet, you'll want to buy them so you can keep them forever. If you buy them before they exit Xbox Game Pass, you'll get a discount. Here's the games that are leaving on July 15:

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly

Figment 2: Creed Valley

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion

TOEM

The Wandering Village

Analysis: A neat range of smaller titles

While there isn't a particularly huge game in this batch of titles, there's some great variety here. The Case of the Golden Idol is a game I've heard nothing but praise for over the last few months, and it's been a minute since I played a narrative-driven puzzle game, so I'll definitely be checking that out. I'm also curious about Magical Delicacy, as the tone and subject matter seem fun.

As a reminder, several other games were recently added to Xbox Game Pass, including The Callisto Protocol, Still Wakes the Deep, and both Octopath Traveler titles.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As an additional reminder, Forza Horizon 4 is reaching end-of-life status, so if you've been playing it through Xbox Game Pass, it's a good idea to go ahead and buy a copy before it's delisted.