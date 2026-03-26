The $30 Xbox Game Pass problem could be fixed without dropping the price
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By Jennifer Young published
Asha Sharma is looking at lower-priced tiers, but I think the solution lies in a return to cable-like packages.
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Asha Sharma is looking at lower-priced tiers, but I think the solution lies in a return to cable-like packages.