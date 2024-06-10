This discounted Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is perfect for all the games unveiled during Xbox Games Showcase 2024

During the Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft unveiled a plethora of titles that are on the way. Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners will have plenty of games to add to their wish lists and to enjoy for years to come. That's mostly good news, but there is a small catch. Modern games take up a lot of storage, so you can fill your console quickly. Luckily, it's easy to expand the storage of the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S with an expansion card. Right now, you can grab a 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for $249.99. That's a 31% discount that slashes $110 off the retail price of the drive.

Xbox Series X|S Seagate Storage Card (2TB)| was $359.99 now $249.99 at Amazon This card is the most seamless way to expand the storage of your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. It has similar speeds to the built-in storage of the latest consoles, allowing you to quickly load your favorite games. Right now, you can grab the Seagate Storage Expansion Card at a great price. If you don't need as much storage or if you prefer to spend less on expanding your Xbox console, the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card is also on sale right now. 🔍 Alternate deal: 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card | was $159.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

Easy expansion of Xbox Series X|S storage

Expanding the storage of the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S is quite simple. The consoles support a plug-and-play design for cards that just works. The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is what you'll need to get the best performance when expanding your system's storage. That card from Seagate delivers ultra fast speeds similar to the built-in storage of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. That means you can move your games around easily between internal and external storage and forget about where you've placed your games.

The biggest drawback of the Seagate Storage Expansion card is its price. The accessory launched at a whopping $399.99 for the 2TB model. Luckily, that price has dropped steadily since launch. With the current deal through Amazon, you can snag the 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion card for $249.99. That's not quite the lowest its ever been, as it once dropped to $229.99, but it is a very good deal on a must-have accessory if you want a bunch of games on your system.

Our Seagate Storage Expansion card review gave high praise to the card. That review came out shortly after launch back when pricing was more of an issue. The performance of the card has always been rock solid.

Too many Xbox consoles?

(Image credit: Jez Corden/Windows Central)

Microsoft unveiled three new members of the Xbox Series X|S family this week. The company will soon add 1 TB Xbox Series S in Robot White, 1 TB All Digital Series X in Robot White, and 2 TB Galaxy Black Special Edition consoles to their lineup. With previous versions of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S continuing to be sold (while supplied last in some cases), there will be at least five current-gen Xbox consoles to choose from this holiday season.

On one hand, I foresee parents, grandparents, and non-techy folks feeling overwhelmed by choices when shopping this holiday season. On the other hand, choices are generally good for consumers because you can pick a console based on what you actually want. Value storage but don't need to use disks? Grab a 2 TB Galaxy Black Xbox Series X. Want the most affordable current-gen Xbox? The Xbox Series S with 512GB of storage is likely the best option.

With the amount of built-in storage being such a differentiator when it comes to price, it may be easier to enter the current Xbox generation with an affordable console and then later upgrade your setup with a Seagate Storage Expansion Card. The current discount on the 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card makes it a perfect time to upgrade.