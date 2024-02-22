This is the best price I've seen for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in a long time — but there's a catch

This deal for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate made me stop in my tracks, only $3.49 for a month? Count me in. But wait, not so fast — this deal is for new customers or those with expired subscriptions only. Booo! Even though I can't take advantage of this myself, I wanted to share anyway as I know many out there may have let their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription expire, or even want a friend to join them in one of the many amazing multiplayer games available on the list of Xbox Game Pass games. This deal comes to us from CDKeys, whose best prices notoriously go out of stock fast, so if you are eligible to use this deal, grab one now as it won't last long.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (1-month) | was $18.99 now $3.49 at CDKeys(-81%) Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you unlimited access to hundreds of high-quality video games across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC, with online multiplayer access on Xbox. You can also stream many of those games to any device with Xbox Cloud Gaming, play a ton of EA's best games through EA Play, and enjoy exclusive perks, in-game DLC, and discounts. Charge up your account and take advantage of this deal. 💡Details: This is a worldwide code, so you can redeem it anywhere Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available (in the UK, this deal is £5.49) 👀Alternative deals: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 month) | was $41.59 now $30.19 at CD Keys for existing Xbox Game Pass subscribers

Is it worth subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate right now?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Are you wondering if Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is worth it right now? Well, let me tell you, the answer is a big fat YES. No matter when you ask me, I will always tell you that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the best deal in gaming. You get access to an extensive library of games that you can play on Xbox consoles, PC and on the Xbox Cloud. And the best part is, they keep adding new games every month. This February, I’m super hyped because one of the new additions is Bluey the Video Game, which has dropped just today. This game is a must-play for anyone who has kids as you can play 4-player co-op and even give your kiddos piggybacks. You can join Bluey and her family in four interactive adventures, explore iconic locations and play a bunch of fun mini-games as a family. You can get all this fun for only $3.49 with this deal. For real life! (That's a Bluey reference for the non-initiated).



For those who are looking for something more mature and ultraviolent, don’t worry. Dead Island 2 is another outstanding drop for the service. Dead Island 2 is a brutal and bloody zombie-slaying extravaganza set in sunny LA. You can customize your character, use a variety of weapons, and team up with your friends in co-op mode. And yes, you can also get this game for only $3.49. That’s a steal.



If neither of those games has sold you on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate yet, well there are plenty more in the huge library of Xbox Game Pass games, Starfield, Dead Space and Remnant 2 to mention a few of my favorites. If you want to resubscribe or buy a code for a friend to join you in the world of Xbox Game Pass games, you'll need to go quick because CD Keys deals inevitably go out of stock or change price as quickly as the wind changes. So go get your $3.49 Game Pass — code must be used by March 31st.