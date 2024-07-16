Today is the day to get this Amazon Fire TV Stick Xbox Game Pass combo. Here's why.

If you've never owned an Xbox Series X|S, the perfect option for trying out some games has arrived.

Thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming being available through select Amazon Fire TV Stick models, a newly-discounted bundle lets new subscribers pick up an Xbox controller, an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate all for just $79 at Amazon! This is over $40 off compared to the usual bundle price, which is itself a discount compared to buying everything separately. This deal won't last long, so if you're interested, grab one quickly.

Xbox controller + Xbox Game Pass Ultimate + Amazon Fire TV Stick | was $119.98 now $78.99 at Amazon If you've never purchased an Xbox Series X|S but are curious about trying out some games, this Amazon Prime Day deal is perfect for you. Save a ton of money on an Xbox controller and an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, then get a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate thrown in for free. You'll be able to try out games like Starfield, Forza Horizon 5, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, and more!

💰Price check: $60 at Best Buy (Fire TV Stick ONLY)



👀Get an Xbox Series S instead: $300 at Best Buy



✅Great for: Trying out Xbox games at a low price



❌Don't buy if: You'd rather put the money toward a console

Important: If you buy this deal, you'll get the Xbox controller and Amazon Fire TV Stick shipped to you. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate code will be sent to your email, and is ONLY VALID FOR NEW SUBSCRIBERS.

Why I recommend grabbing this deal

A world of new Xbox games opens up through this bundle. (Image credit: Microsoft)

If you've never subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate before, this is the perfect way to check out the Xbox platform and games without spending a ton of cash. You'll be getting a controller, an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate all for under $78. That's basically the price of one brand new big game after taxes, and it's a bundle that is usually listed at $120!

While Xbox Cloud Gaming is available across a number of devices, such as Android phones and Windows PC, having it set up through a Fire Stick thanks to Amazon and Microsoft's partnership means an easy way to keep all your entertainment in one place. You'll be able to check out hundreds of games with this bundle, including some heavy-hitter Xbox console exclusives. That means games like Halo Infinite, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Starfield, and more.

It's worth mentioning that Microsoft recently adjusted how some Xbox Game Pass tiers work, but nothing has changed at the highest-end. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate still gets you Xbox Cloud Gaming, and it still brings you day one first-party games, including upcoming titles like Avowed and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle from across Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Even if you try this out and then decide you'd rather have a console, you're still being set up for success. All your game progress will remain thanks to Cloud saves, and you'll have an extra controller if you then decide to purchase an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console.

Even if you're already an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you'll still save a bit of money with this deal bundle. The Amazon Fire TV 4K Max is usually $60 by itself, and while the best deals on Xbox controllers fluctuate month to month based on what's in stock, you're looking at at least anywhere from another $50 to $60 for a white controller.

As such, this is still a great deal if you're interested in checking out what a Fire TV can offer you and if you want an additional controller. It's just not as big of a deal as it is for someone that is completely new to the Xbox ecosystem.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day brings plentiful discounts across items and products in essentially every category that the gargantuan retailer can stock. It's a good time to find discounted copies of games, deals on tech, and slashed prices on accessories. While it used to just be Amazon, other retailers are now getting in on things, providing their own competing sales.

If you are planning to do a lot of shopping and you want to make sure you're getting the best prices across retailers, it's well worth looking at getting a My Best Buy membership, Walmart Plus membership, or a Target Circle membership.