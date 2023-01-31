Upgrade your Xbox with Super Bowl TV deals from Samsung, LG, and Sony

The big game is almost here. If you asked yourself "what game?" you probably don't care much about football or the Super Bowl. But liking that particular sport isn't a requirement to take advantage of the Super Bowl TV deals going on right now. The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched events in the United States every year, so many companies discount televisions ahead of the game, including several of the best TVs for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Best Buy has sales on Samsung, LG, Sony, and Hisense TVs. Samsung, and LG have discounts as well.

(opens in new tab) Super Bowl TV deals | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | LG (opens in new tab) Best Buy has some massive deals on TVs ahead of the Super Bowl, making it a great time to buy a television. You don't have to like football to take advantage of the deals. Some of the best TVs for the Xbox Series X|S are discounted right now.

The Samsung Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV is one of the better bargains at the moment. The 55-inch model is on sale for $700, down from $800. There are also discounts on models ranging up to 85 inches. The Q60B features Quantum Dot technology that delivers vivid colors. It also has a processor for 4K upscaling.

Some of the discounted Samsung TVs support Xbox Cloud Gaming, meaning you can enjoy a growing list of titles without requiring a console. After purchasing a Samsung TV with Xbox Cloud Gaming last year, I put my Xbox away into storage.

The LG C2 is also an excellent television for gaming. It supports NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and variable refresh rate. It also features Dolby Vision and has four HDMI 2.1 ports. It ever works with NVIDAI GeForce Now if you want to play some PC games on your TV through the cloud. The 42-inch model is $500 off for the Super Bowl and there are discounts all the way up to the 83-inch model.