Walmart has an anti-Prime Day 'Xbox Series S' deal idea for player two: Storage for half a dozen games and a "free" extra controller for couch co-op fun.

The Xbox Series S is already the most affordable current-gen gaming option on the market, but what if it was even cheaper? Well, thanks to this $389.99 $299.99 deal from Walmart, it now is. At least if you wanted an extra controller, that is.

The Xbox Series S isn't as powerful as the PS5 or Xbox Series X, but it's vastly faster than the PS4 or Xbox One, powering a variety of games at 60 frames per second targeting 1080p resolution. You're not going to get the most out of your 4K TV or monitor with the Xbox Series S, as it precludes higher-end GPU power for a more accessible price tag. This bundle includes a 512 GB Xbox Series S which is enough for a couple dozen digital games, as well as an extra free controller to enable couch co-op experiences in titles like Diablo 4, Streets of Rage 4, and many, many more.

Xbox Series S (x2 controller bundle) | $389.99 $299.99 at Walmart ($90 off) The Xbox Series S is a pint-sized powerhouse that can run all modern games, with many hitting 60 frames per second smoothness. It's not as powerful for 4K games as the PS5 or Xbox Series X, but for what it lacks in raw resolution, it makes up for with affordability. 👀See at: Walmart ✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants to access current-gen games without breaking the bank. ❌Avoid if: You have a 4K TV and want to get the most out of it. This is primarily a 1080p resolution console. Also if you don't need an extra controller. 🔎Our experience: Xbox Series S review

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

More Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals

We at Windows Central are scouring the internet for the best Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals, but there are plenty more discounts going on now. Here's where to find more savings:

Why the Xbox Series S is criminally underrated

For what it lacks in raw resolution power, it makes up for with a tiny footprint, quiet operation, and affordable price. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

This particular Xbox Series S bundle comes with an additional controller, making it an ideal option for those who have partners or want to play with youngsters. Games like Minecraft are ideal to play on the couch with kiddos, while darker games like Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred might be better with older comrades. The Xbox Series S has been the unfair subject of criticism from various sides, but it serves its central goal well: to be affordable.

The Xbox Series S lacks the raw power of the Xbox Series X or PS5, and also drops the disc drive in order to shave crucial pennies off its price. What you're left with is a truly impressive device, that is whisper-quiet even during heavy loads, and still manages to deliver the latest biggest games with only mild compromises. When developers build their games with the Xbox Series S in mind, they can extract a ton of power out of the thing, but it's true that some developers have had a hard time getting the most out of it. However, the biggest games like FIFA, Call of Duty, Overwatch, Fortnite, Minecraft, Roblox, and many more run perfectly fine on the Xbox Series S, compromising 4K resolution in exchange for affordability.

The Xbox Series S is also incredibly small, making it a great option for travel if you frequently move between locations, or even for taking off to college or something like that. One of the main downsides is its storage capacity, which at 512 GB isn't particularly exciting. Many modern AAA games can be anywhere up to 100 GB large, taking up huge chunks of the overall storage footprint. However, if you're planning to play lots of smaller games or have a fast enough internet connection to delete and re-download games at will, then you'll be fine with what's on offer here. It's also cloud-gaming supported, meaning you can stream games to the device without installing them at all using an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. You can also grab an Xbox Storage Expansion Card to expand the native storage up to 2 TB, but they can be pretty pricy. Although there are some great deals on Xbox Storage Expansion Cards right now for Prime Day too.

Does the Xbox Series S run disc-based games? No. The Xbox Series S has no disc drive. The games you purchase will be digital via the Microsoft Store.

Will the Xbox Series S run NCAA College Football, GTA 6, and Call of Duty Black Ops 6? Yes. Any game that runs on the Xbox Series X will also run on the Xbox Series S. It will be at a lower resolution, generally, though. Xbox Series S games typically run at 1080p, whereas Xbox Series X games often run at 4K. There are exceptions, of course, though.

What is Xbox Game Pass? Xbox Game Pass is an all-you-can-eat service that costs up to $19.99 per month but gives you access to hundreds of games on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.