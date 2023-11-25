Why Xbox fans should snap up this crazy Meta Quest 2 deal before it's too late

Now the Meta Quest 3 is here, the Black Friday weekend has thrown up some absolutely scorching deals on its predecessor, the Meta Quest 2. It's still a brilliant VR headset, and Xbox fans in particular should be snapping one up with the incoming ability to stream games from Game Pass into the headset. Now just $249.99 at Best Buy with a free Elite Strap, you really don't want to let this one slip away.

Meta Quest 2 128GB | was $299.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy The previous version of the Meta Quest is a whopping $250 cheaper than the Quest 3, and this bundle throws in the essential Elite Strap absolutely free. Jump into native titles like Beat Saber and get ready for Xbox Cloud Gaming coming soon.

✅Perfect for: Wireless or PC-based VR, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, with cloud streaming coming soon. ❌Avoid it if: You want the highest-end VR headset, as alternatives like the Valve Index still have more to offer. 👀Alternative deal: $249 at Newegg w/ $50 gift card

Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to Meta Quest

Game Pass is coming to the Meta Quest to stream your favorite Xbox games right to your eyeballs. (Image credit: Meta)

The Meta Quest 2 is an outstanding VR headset. I own one, having jumped up from the Oculus Go, and it's truly an amazing piece of technology. Losing the cables and the need for a PC just makes it so much more convenient, after all, who wants to be tethered while they're playing Beat Saber?

But it's of particular interest to Xbox fans. Those with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will soon be able to play games on the headset from the cloud. Naturally, this isn't a full VR experience, since Xbox doesn't do that, but you'll be playing games on a projected 2D display inside your Quest VR headset. We're expecting it to drop in December, right in time for some holiday gaming fun.

I'm really excited for this, and you should be too. The display on the Meta Quest 2 is excellent, with 1832 x 1920 resolution per eye and up to 90hz refresh rate. The latter is important because low refresh rates in VR can result in some pretty groggy feelings.

But I'm most excited because even though the games are still 2D, there's an immersion, a personal feeling you don't get from looking at a TV or a monitor. You're in your own world inside the headset, with no distractions, no glare on the display, and honestly, being able to lay in bed and play games without disturbing anyone is a big draw!

The Meta Quest 2 also has a huge library of native games, and since you can snag one for half the price of the new Quest 3 right now, it makes a ton of sense. Especially if using Xbox Cloud Gaming is going to be a focus for you. This deal also throws in the Elite Strap for free, and trust me, that's a must-have accessory. If I have one complaint about the Meta Quest 2, it would be the stock strap.

It won't be around for long, though, so get in now while you can and get ready for some Xbox Cloud Gaming in the coming weeks!