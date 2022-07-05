Yakuza 0, Kiwami, and Kiwami 2 return to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

Microsoft shared details for several games coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Some of the news games include titles like Road 96 and My Friend Peppa Pig.

Three Yakuza games are also returning to Xbox Game Pass, with Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 available in the service right now.

Whether you're prefer bare-knuckle beatdown fights or stone-cold retorts, a couple of brutal killers are featured in the latest additions to Xbox Game Pass.

As detailed on Xbox Wire (opens in new tab), a few classic games are returning to the service after previously being in the library and leaving it. Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 are once again available in Xbox Game Pass, meaning that right now, you can play through the entire Yakuza franchise if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber.

On a completely different note, My Friend Peppa Pig will also be joining the Xbox Game Pass lineup later in July 2022. For anyone looking for something else to play, there's a lot more coming in future months. Looking further ahead for the year, Microsoft shared the news of numerous games hitting Xbox Game Pass at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. Games like Far Cry 5 and Total War: Three Kingdoms were also recently added for subscribers to play.

Here's all the different games already available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming:

Yakuza 0 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC) - July 5

The glitz, glamour, and unbridled decadence of the 80s are back in Yakuza 0. Play as Kazuma Kiryu, a low-ranking yakuza, who gets caught in a world of trouble when a simple debt collection goes wrong. Then, step into the silver-toed shoes of Goro Majima and explore his “normal” life as the proprietor of a cabaret club.

Yakuza Kiwami (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC) - July 5

1995, Kamurocho. Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, takes the fall for the murder of a crime boss to protect his sworn brother, Akira Nishikiyama, and his childhood friend, Yumi. Experience the story that kicked off the legendary Yakuza series, with all the drama, action, and hilarious minigames you’d expect.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC) - July 5

An assassination threatens to erupt an all-out war between the Tojo Clan and the Omi Alliance. Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, must travel to Sotenbori, Osaka to broker peace between the rival clans, but Ryuji Goda, the Dragon of Kansai, will stop at nothing to get his war.

DJMax Respect V (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC) - July 7

DJMax Respect V is the latest installment from the creators of the critically acclaimed rhythm game franchise DJMax. Experience tracks from popular artists such as Marshmello, Porter Robinson, and Yukika, exclusive Full HD Music Videos, online multiplayer, new game modes, and more!

Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC) - July 7

Matchpoint: Tennis Championships is a modern take on tennis, featuring a true-to-life on-court experience supported by a deep career mode and unique rivalry system. The game places a strong focus on tactical realism, positioning and aiming, allowing the player to move their superstar in exactly the right way to get the most out of their shots.

Road 96 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC) - July 7

On this risky road trip to the border, you’ll meet incredible characters, and discover their intertwined stories and secrets in an ever-evolving adventure. But every mile opens a choice to make. Your decisions will change your adventure, change the people you meet, maybe even change the world.

Escape Academy (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - July 14

You’ve just arrived at Escape Academy, a school where promising students train to become the ultimate Escapist. Play over a dozen masterfully hand-crafted rooms, designed by experienced experts in the field of real-life escape rooms.

My Friend Peppa Pig (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC) - July 14

Start a fun-filled adventure with Peppa Pig! Create your character, ring the doorbell, and step into the TV show. Peppa suggests activities everywhere you go, from the Museum to Potato City. Help find Daddy Pig’s glasses, follow forest tracks, splash in muddy puddles, and more. Every playtime is different!

Overwhelm (PC) - July 14

You’re outnumbered, low on ammunition and the paranoia sets in. Overwhelm is an action horror-world platformer where enemies get power ups and you don’t. Explore the oppressive caverns of the hive, guided only by a sparse map. As you defeat each of the five unique bosses, their abilities get distributed to the enemies of the world with escalating difficulty.

Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC) - July 14

A big city means a bigger adventure! When Ryder and the PAW Patrol learn that Mayor Humdinger has taken over a buzzing metropolis, they must race into action to save Adventure City from his selfish scheming. The pups need you to join Team PAWsome!

PowerWash Simulator (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC) - July 14

Release the pressure with PowerWash Simulator and wash away your worries with the soothing sounds of high-pressure water. Fire up your power washer and blast away every speck of dirt and grime you can find. Lose yourself to the simple satisfaction of power-washing to a sparkling finish.

Leaving July 15

The following list of games are leaving Xbox Game Pass on July 15, so you should make sure to buy them if you want to keep playing them soon.