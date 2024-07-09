You can get 4TB of storage space for your PC or console at a major discount right now with this WD_Black sale

If there's one thing I've learned in my years playing video games, it's that game files can take up a lot of space on whatever platform I'm playing on. For this reason, it's helpful to have additional storage space so I can keep my game files in one place while still having enough room for more games on my main system. Using an external storage device like the WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive (which works for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation), makes the game data transfer process extremely easy since it's good to go from the moment you plug it in and doesn't require any internal installation. Right now, the 4TB capacity for this hard disk drive (HDD) is only $108.99 at Walmart making it a whole lot more affordable.

WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive 4TB | was $134.99 now $108.99 at Walmart Western Digital's hard drive is available in various capacities, but the 4TB option is currently on sale for a decent amount. Store your game data on this HDD so you have it on hand in case you ever want to play game files again. This HDD works with Xbox, PC, and PlayStation, ✅Perfect for: Backing up and storing Xbox game files ❌Avoid it if: You want to run Xbox games from an external storage device (you'll need an SSD for that) 💰Price check: $134.99 at Best Buy 👀 Alternative deal: $108.99 at Amazon 🔍Our expertise: Western Digital P10 Game Drive review

Why I recommend it

The WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive works with PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

We at Windows Central know from our own experiences with Western Digital and its WD_BLACK gaming subbrand that this company produces several quality storage devices. When our own Ben Wilson tested this HDD for his WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive review, he found that the hard drive was able to reach the 130 MB/s read and write speeds that the company claimed it could. As such, he confirmed that it is a high-end hard drive that works reliably with gaming whether you want to use it with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, or PlayStation 5.

The WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive is available in 2TB, 4TB, 5TB, and 6TB capacities. But currently, the 4TB option has the best discount.

Of course, there are also ways of increasing internal storage space on various platforms, but being able to easily connect an external HDD with an included USB cable makes the process a whole lot faster and simpler. Oddly enough, the P10 Game Drive connects to other devices via an outdated micro USB to USB-A cable rather than the modern USB-C cable, but it's still a steady and reliable device despite this. You'll just want to make sure to be careful with the connection area on the P10 Game Drive so as not to damage it, but that's the case with all external storage devices.

Now, you might be wondering why you should get an HDD when there are much faster solid-state drives (SSDs) out there. The biggest pull is that you can get significantly more storage space for your buck when going with an HDD over an SSD. However, a hard disk drive definitely isn't as fast as an SSD, but it is still ideal for holding game data that doesn't actively need to be accessed and run (you can learn more in our HDD vs SSD guide).

As further explained in his P10 Game Drive review, Ben said, "You can't play Xbox Series X|S games directly from an external drive, but you can back them up to make space on your internal drive or play backward-compatible games from the Xbox 360 era, which have a lower minimum drive speed requirement." As such, if you have a large classic Xbox game library or have a bunch of Xbox Series X|S game data you want to transfer to an external device to free up room on your main gaming system, then the P10 Game Drive is a great external drive to do this with. Alternatively,

Otherwise, if you are more interested in adding more storage to your Xbox so that you can run game files right from the device, then you'll want to check out our Xbox Series X|S storage guide.